Mikey Pender and HHS Vancouver win Speed Stakes at Dublin Horse Show

Ireland had a great start to the Dublin Horse Show in the RDS on Wednesday morning.

Mikey Pender and HHS Vancouver lead home an Irish clean sweep with the home nation filling the first five places in the Speed Stakes.

Pender and HHS Vancouver were last to go of 51 competitors in the first International class of this year’s show and produced a clear round in 57.23 seconds to knock his compatriot Richard Howley off the top spot.

Howley and Mansini Ltd has lead on 57.62 before Kildare native Pender produced the fastest time of the class.

Séamus Hughes Kennedy, who had been in pole position for much of the competition, evenntually finished in third position with Cuffesgrange Cavadora, clear in 60.23 seconds.

Tipperary’s Tom Wachman and Cathalina S were next best with a stopping the timers clear in 61.18 seconds, while Derry’s Jordan Coyle with Eristov claimed fifth place with a clear round in a time of 62.14 seconds.

