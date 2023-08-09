Dublin Horse Show gets underway at the RDS today

It’s day one of the 2023 Dublin Horse Show at the RDS in Ballsbridge.

The Show, now its 148th year, will runs from today, Wednesday until Sunday evening.

The highlight of the five-day show sill be the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup for the award of the Aga Khan Trophy on Friday afternoon.

Michael Blake’s Irish team will bid to successfully defend the trophy which they won last year.

The first International competition in the Main Arena, the Speed Stakes, will get underway this morning at 11.25am.

There will be also be action throughout the week in Simmonscourt, Ring 1 and Ring 2.

Further information can be found on the Dublin Horse Show website.

