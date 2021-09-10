1 total views, 1 views today

Galway GAA Club Championships 2021 Preview, Fixtures, Odds

Galway Club Championship Football 2021

The Galway Senior Football Championship draw has been finalised after it was made in Pearse Stadium earlier this month. The remainder of the championship will start on the 5th of September.

The format goes; 4 Groups with four teams, while Group 4 consists of Group 4A (Three teams) and Group 4B (Three teams).

Here are the groups that were made

Group 1 Group 2

Tuam Stars Mountbellew-Moylough

St James’s St Michaels

Cortoon Shamrocks An Spidéal

Killannin Milltown

Group 3 Group 4A

Moycullen Corofin

Claregalway Oughterard

An Cheathru Rua Salthill-Knocknacarra

Annaghdown

Group 4B

Monivea-Abbey

Barna

Caherlistrane

Corofin

One of Galway’s most successful clubs, Corofin have been nothing short of dominant the past couple of decades. They became the first club team in history to win 3 All-Ireland Club Titles in a row. Winning from 2017-2020, beating Nemo Rangers, Dr Crokes and most recently Kilcoo.

In Connacht, they have won four Connacht Senior Titles in a row from 2016 to 2020. While in the Galway Senior Football Championship that have won an incredible seven-in-a-row from 2013 to 2020. They are the heavy favourites coming into the 2021 championship.

Corofin (Galway) are the All-Ireland Club Football Champions for 2020. pic.twitter.com/zvUx5d5Ra0 — The GAA (@officialgaa) January 19, 2020

Founded: 1925

Grounds: Corofin GAA Grounds

Honours:

All-Ireland Senior Club Football Champions (5) 1998, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020

Connacht Senior Club Football Champions (10) 1991, 1995, 1997,2008, 2009, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019

Galway Senior Football Champions (21) 1932, 1946, 1977, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019

Last Season: Semi-Finals

Fixtures: Group 4

Round 1 – Barna (September 5th)

Round 2 – Caherlistrane (September 19th)

Round 3 – Monivea Abbey (October 3rd)

Odds: 4/7

Mountbellew/Moylough

Mountbellew/Moylough have been a team on the up in recent years, making 4 Galway Senior Football Championship finals since 2015, albeit losing all of them.

They won back-to-back titles in 1964-1965, before winning one in 1974 and their last triumph in 1986. They will be out for revenge after losing last year’s final to Moycullen.

Founded: 1887

Grounds: Páirc an Chreagáin, Mountbellew

Honours: Galway Senior Club Football Champions (4) 1964, 1965, 1974, 1986

Last Season: Final (Runners-up)

Fixtures: Group 2

Round 1 – St Michaels (September 5th)

Round 2 – Milltown (September 19th)

Round 3 – An Spideal (October 3rd)

Odds: 7/2

Moycullen

The reigning Galway Senior Football Champions have a lot of pressure to replicate their success last season. They won their first-ever Galway Senior title in a 2-12 (18) to 1-11 (14) win over Mountbellew-Moylough in October 2020.

Their only other final appearance was in a losing effort to Corofin in 1977.

Moycullen are Galway senior football champions for the first time ever 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/lb1bD40fyf — GAA JOE (@GAA__JOE) October 4, 2020

Founded: 1914

Grounds: Pairc Maigh Cuillin

Honours: Galway Senior Football Champions (1) 2020

Last Season: Winners

Fixtures: Group 3

Round 1 – Claregalway (September 5th)

Round 2 – Annaghdown (September 19th)

Round 3 – An Cheathru Rua (October 3rd)

Odds: 6/1

Tuam Stars

The most successful team in the Senior Galway Championship, Tuam Stars have not won a title since 1994, beating Corofin.

The latter has since gone on to dominate the Galway football scene, only four titles away from match Tuam Stars record of 25 Galway Senior Titles.

Founded: 1887

Grounds: Tuam Stadium & Tuam Stars Grounds

Honours:

Galway Senior Football Champions (25) 1892, 1893, 1894, 1895, 1896, 1897, 1908, 1909, 1911, 1942, 1943, 1947, 1952, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1962, 1984, 1988, 1989, 1994

Connacht Senior Club Football Champions (1) 1994

Last Season: Semi-Finals

Fixtures: Group 1

Round 1 – St James (September 5th)

Round 2 – Killannin (September 19th)

Round 3 – Cortoon Shamrocks (October 3rd)

Odds: 11/1

Annaghdown

The five-time Galway Senior Champions have been a sleeping giant as of late. Being a so-so team in Galway for many years since their last Senior success in 2001, where they defeated Killerein. Their last final appearance was back in 2002, losing to eventual champions Corofin.

They are the seventh most successful Galway club team in the county.

Founded: 1887

Grounds: Cregg House, Cloon

Honours: Galway Senior Football Champions (5) 1931, 1982, 1985, 1987, 2001

Last Season: Group 2 – Quarter-Final Play-Offs

Fixtures: Group 3

Round 1 – An Cheathru Rua (September 5th)

Round 2 – Moycullen (September 19th)

Round 3 – Claregalway (October 3rd)

Odds: 18/1

Salthill

Another sleeping giant, Salthill have produced some quality talent through the years, the likes of Seán Armstrong, Maurice Sheridan and most notably Michael Donnellan. They are 3 time Galway champions, with their last success back in 2012.

They did make 2 finals since then, losing in 2013 and 2016, both to Corofin.

Founded: 1966

Grounds: The Prairie, Salthill

Honours:

All-Ireland Senior Club Football Champions (1) 2005/06

Connacht Senior Club Football Champions (2) 1990, 2005, 2012

Galway Senior Football Champions (3) 1990, 2005, 2012

Last Season: Quarter-Finals

Fixtures: Group 4

Round 1 – Caherlistrane (September 5th)

Round 2 – Oughterard (September 19th)

Round 3 – Barna (October 3rd)

Odds: 20/1

St James

St. James’s has yet to make a statement in the Senior ranks as of yet, flirting between intermediate and Senior for most of their history. They have, however, pick up an Intermediate Championship in 2010, the first and only one of their history.

Founded: 1994

Grounds: Mervue & Green

Honours: No Senior Honours

Last Season: Quarter-Finals

Fixtures: Group 1

Round 1 – Tuam Stars (September 5th)

Round 2 – Cortoon Shamrocks (September 19th)

Round 3 – Killannin (October 3rd)

Odds: 22/1

Claregalway

Much like St.James’s, Claregalway has done little at Senior level to make themselves serious contenders for the upcoming championship season. They have produced some good players through the years, with James Nallen and Brian O’Donoghue notable standouts.

They have won two Intermediate championships in their history. They’re first in 2002 and their last success back in 2017.

Founded: 1968

Grounds: Claregalway GAA Grounds, Lakeview

Honours: No Senior Titles

Last Season: Group 3 – Quarter-Final Play-Offs

Fixtures: Group 3

Round 1 – Moycullen (September 5th)

Round 2 – An Cheatru Rua (September 19th)

Round 3 – Annaghdown (October 3rd)

Odds: 28/1

Oughterard

Having not won a Galway title since 1938, you could say this is 83 years in the making. The club itself has mainly been Intermediate throughout their history, winning 6 titles in total.

Founded: 1908

Grounds: Corribdale

Honours:

All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Champions (1)

Connacht Club Football Champions (1)

Galway Football Champions (4)

Last Season: Group 4A – Quarter-Final Play-Offs

Fixtures: Group 4

Round 1 – Monivea Abbey (September 5th)

Round 2 – Barna (September 19th)

Round 3 – Caherlistrane (October 3rd)

Odds: 33/1

Barna

Mostly known for their Intermediate success in 1998, Barna hasn’t laid down a marker to be seen as a credible opponent at Senior. They have what is seen as the group of death, with Corofin and Salthill but difficult teams.

Founded: 1965

Grounds: Bearna/ Na forbacha

Honours: No Senior Titles

Last Season: Quarter-Finals

Fixtures: Group 4

Round 1 – Corofin (September 5th)

Round 2 – Oughterard (September 19th)

Round 3 – Salthill Knocknacarra (October 3rd)

Odds: 40/1

Killannin

Last year’s Quarter-Finalists, Killanin have not got as close to progressing further than that since 2000, where they lost in the final to eventual champions Corofin. They will hope to win their first-ever Galway Senior Football Championship this season.

Founded: 1958

Grounds: Maloney Park

Honours: No Senior Titles

Last Season: Quarter-Finals

Fixtures: Group 1

Round 1 – Cortoon Shamrocks (September 5th)

Round 2 – Tuam Stars (September 19th)

Round 3 – St James’s (October 3rd)

Odds: 50/1

Milltown

The two-time Galway champions have been inconsistent the past few years, making their last final appearance back in 2007, they have lost 5 finals (1967, 1978, 1986, 1987, 2007). While picking up wins in 1971 and 1981.

Founded: 1953

Grounds: Fr. Conroy Park

Honours: Galway Senior Football Champions (2) 1971, 1981

Last Season: Group 4B – Quarter-Final Play-Offs

Fixtures: Group 2

Round 1 – An Spideal (September 5th)

Round 2 – Mountbellew Moylough (September 19th)

Round 3 – St Michaels (October 3rd)

Odds: 66/1

Caherlistrane

Only making two final appearances in their history, Caherlistrane has a 50/50 record in Galway Senior Championship finals. Winning one in 1890, before losing in 1892. Their last major success of note was back in 2005, winning the Connacht Intermediate Club Football Championship.

They survived relegation back down to Intermediate last year, defeating Mícheál Breathnach 1-13 (16) to 2-05 (11) to retain their Senior status for this season.

Founded: 1888

Grounds: Caherlistrane GAA Grounds

Honours: Galway Senior Football Champions(1) 1890

Last Season: Relegation Semi-Finals (Secured Senior Status)

Fixtures: Group 4

Round 1 – Salthill Knocknacarra (September 5th)

Round 2 – Monivea Abbey (September 19th)

Round 3 – Barna (October 3rd)

Odds: 66/1

Cortoon

One of the least successful Senior teams on this list, Cortoon Shamrocks only final appearance was back in 2005, losing to Salthill Knocknacarra. Intermediate football has been their hunting ground for most of their history, Winning 3 titles (1999, 2003, 2020).

Founded: 1888

Grounds: Cortoon GAA Grounds/Brownsgrove

Honours: No Senior Titles

Last Season: Galway Intermediate Football Champions

Fixtures: Group 1

Round 1 – Killannin (September 5th)

Round 2 – St. James’s (September 19th)

Round 3 – Tuam Stars (October 3rd)

Odds: 66/1

An Spideal

Founded: 1906

Grounds: Sheeaunroe, Spiddal

Honours:

Last Season: Relegation Semi-Finals(Secured Senior Status)

Fixtures: Group 2

Round 1 – Milltown (September 5th)

Round 2 – St Michaels (September 19th)

Round 3 – Mountbellew Moylough (October 3rd)

Odds: 100/1

Monivea Abbey

Having produced inter-county players such as Tomas Mannion who won two All-Ireland titles in 2008 and 2001 with the Galway Senior Football team. Monivea Abbey have only won a single Senior Club Football Championship. Back in 1992, they defeated Tuam Stars to win their one and only Galway title.

Founded: 1977

Grounds: Monivea Abbey GAA Grounds

Honours: Galway Senior Football Champions (1)1992

Last Season: Relegation Final

Fixtures: Group 4

Round 1 – Oughterard (September 5th)

Round 2 – Barna (September 19th)

Round 3 – Corofin (October 3rd)

Odds: 100/1

An Cheathru Rua

Another team who have faltered in Galway for decades, An Cheathru Rua have only won a single Galway title, experiencing a successful period of close-calls in the 1990’s, they made 3 finals in 3 years.

In 1996 they defeated Oranmore-Maree to win their first-ever title. Losing their next two finals in 1998 to Corofin and 1999 to Killerein.

Founded: 1967

Grounds: Páirc an Chathánaigh, An Cheathrú Rua

Honours: Galway Senior Football Champions (1) 1996

Last Season: Group 4B – Quarter-Final Play-Offs

Fixtures: Group 3

Round 1 – Annaghdown (September 5th)

Round 2 – Claregalway (September 19th)

Round 3 – Maigh Cuilinn (October 3rd)

Odds: 150/1

