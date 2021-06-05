Hurling – Antrim v Wexford – Starting News, Live Scores, Betting & TV Coverage

Hurling – Antrim v Wexford – Starting News, Live Scores, Betting & TV Coverage – Corrigan Park – 3pm – Live on TG4

In terms of league form, both teams are somewhat similar, losing to Dublin and beating Clare. The two sides have been hot and cold this season. In their last outing, Wexford were truly outclassed by a vibrant and undefeated Kilkenny side and will hope to get back to winning ways. While Antrim put up a spirited effort against Dublin, only losing by eight points. It should be tight game.

Form – last three results

Antrim – WLL (Win, Lost, Lost)

Wexford – WWL (Win, Win, Lost)

League Position/Likely finishing outcome.

Antrim:

Current league position: 5th / Likely finishing outcome: 5th. 

Wexford:

Current league position: 3rd / Likely finishing outcome: 4th. 

Players to watch:

Antrim: Niall McKenna

Wexford: Diarmuid O’Keefe

Starting/Predicted Teams

Antrim Wexford

  1. Ryan Elliott 1.  James Lawlor
    2. Damon Mc Mullan 2. Shane Reck
    3. Gerard Walsh 3. Liam Ryan
    4. Stephen Rooney 4. Joe O’ Connor
    5. Eoghan Campbell 5. Gavin Bailey
    6. Paddy Burke 6. Matthew O’Hanlon
    7. Joe Maskey 7. Conor Flood
    8. Keelan Molloy 8. Diarmuid O’Keefe
    9. Michael Bradley 9. Liam Og McGovern
    10. Conor McCann 10. Aidan Nolan
    11. James McNaughton 11. Rory O’ Connor
    12. Niall McKenna 12.  Conor Devitt
    13. Conal Cunning 13. David Dunne
    14. Neil Mc Manus 14. Mikie Dwyer
    15. Ciaran Clarke 15. Harry Kehoe

Betting

Antrim: 11/2

Wexford: 1/8     

Draw: 14/1

Prediction:

Wexford by 6pts

