Hurling – Cork v Galway – Preview, Stats and Team News

5,022 total views, 5,022 views today

It’s the All Ireland hurling quarter-final between Cork and Galway. We have all the stats and team news for the game.

They meet for the first time in the championship since 2015 when Galway won an All-Ireland quarter-final by 12 points.

It’s the only previous time they have met in the quarter-final.

This will be the 34th championship clash between the counties, with Cork winning 25 to Galway’s eight from the previous 33.

Galway had never beaten Cork prior to 1975. Since then it’s 8-6 to Galway from 14 meetings.

Galway have won the last four championship clashes with Cork.

Galway have won their last three quarter-finals;

Cork beat Galway by six points in this year’s Allianz League.

Cork are bidding to reach the semi-finals for a second successive year; Galway were last there in 2020.

CORK’S ROUTE TO QUARTER-FINAL

Limerick 2-25 Cork 1-17 (Munster SHC)

Clare 0-28 Cork 2-20 (Munster SHC)

Cork 2-22 Waterford 1-19 (Munster SHC)

Cork 3-30 Tipperary 1-24 (Munster SHC)

Cork 3-27 Antrim 2-19 (All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final) Played 5, Won 3, Lost 2.

CORK’S Top Scorers

Patrick Horgan…………….0-30 (0-21 frees, 0-2 ‘65s’)

Conor Lehane………………1-24 (0-5 frees, 1-0 pen, 0-1 ‘65’)) Aaron Connolly…………….4-4

Seamus Harnedy…………..1-13

Darragh Fitzgibbon………..3-7

GALWAY’S ROUTE TO QUARTER-FINAL

Galway 1-19 Wexford 1-19 (Leinster SHC) Galway 3-36 Westmeath 1-17 (Leinster SHC) Galway 1-24 Kilkenny 3-17 (Leinster SHC) Galway 2-37 Laois 0-21 (Leinster SHC)

Galway 0-27 Dublin 0-21 (Leinster SHC) Kilkenny 0-22 Galway 0-17 (Leinster final final) Played 6, Won 4, Drew 1, Lost 1.



Galways Top scorers

Conor Cooney………..1-50 (0-37 frees, 1-0 pen, 0-4 ‘65s’, 0-1 s/l) Joseph Cooney………2-15

Cathal Mannion…….0-18

Tom Monaghan…….0-14

Conor Whelan……….1-14



LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2015: Galway 2-28 Cork 0-22 (All-Ireland quarter-final) 2012: Galway 0-22 Cork 0-17 (All-Ireland semi-final) 2011: Galway 2-23 Cork 1-14 (All-Ireland qualifiers) 2009: Galway 1-19 Cork 0-15 (All-Ireland qualifiers) 2008: Cork 0-23 Galway 2-15 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

CORK IN QUARTER-FINALS

This will be their 12th appearance in a quarter-final, having won seven, drawn one and lost three of the previous eleven.

2021: Cork 2-26 Dublin 0-24

2019: Kilkenny 2-27 Cork 3-18

2015: Galway 2-28 Cork 0-22

2013: Cork 0-19 Kilkenny 0-14

2012: Cork 1-19 Waterford 0-19

2010: Cork 1-25 Antrim 0-19

2007: Waterford 2-17 Cork 0-20 (Replay) 2007: Waterford 3-16 Cork 3-16 (Draw) 2006: Cork 0-19 Limerick 0-18

2005: Cork 1-18 Cork 1-13 2004: Cork 2-26 Antrim 0-10

GALWAY IN QUARTER-FINALS

Galway have played more quarter-finals (36) than any other county. They played 19 quarter-finals pre-1997 when the beaten Leinster and Munster championship were re-admitted to the All-Ireland series for the first time. Prior to that, Galway played All-Ireland ‘B’ winners on a regular basis in the quarter-final.

Since 1997, they have played 17 quarter-finals, winning six, drawing one and losing ten.

2020: Galway 3-23 Tipperary 2-24 2016: Galway 2-17 Clare 0-17

2015: Galway 2-28 Cork 0-22

2013: Clare 1-23 Galway 2-14

2011: Waterford 2-23 Galway 2-13 2010: Tipperary 3-17 Galway 3-16 2009: Waterford 1-16 Galway 0-18 2007: Kilkenny 3-22 Galway 1-18 2006: Kilkenny 2-22 Galway 3-14 2005: Galway 2-20 Tipperary 2-18 2002: Clare 1-15 Galway 0-17

2001: Galway 4-23 Derry 1-11

2000: Galway 1-14 Tipperary 0-15 1999: Clare 3-18 Galway 2-14 (Replay) 1999: Clare 3-15 Galway 2-18 (Draw) 1998: Waterford 1-20 Galway 1-10 1997: Kilkenny 4-15 Galway 3-16 1996: Galway 4-22 New York 0-8 1994: Galway 2-21 Roscommon 2-6 1992: Galway 4-19 Carlow 3-9

1990: Galway 1-23 London 2-11 1988: Galway 4-30 London 2-8 1986: Galway 4-24 Kerry 1-3, 1984: Galway 2-17 Westmeath 2-8, 1983: Galway 3-22 Antrim 2-5 1982: Galway 6-19 Antrim 3-12 1981: Galway 6-23 Antrim 3-11 1980: Galway 5-15 Kildare 1-11 1979: Galway 1-23 Laois 3-10 1978: Galway 4-19 Antrim 3-10 1976: Galway 3-12 Kerry 3-9, 1975: Galway 6-14 Westmeath 1-8 1974: Galway 3-13 London 0-6 1973: London 4-7 Galway 3-5 1972: Galway 7-16 Antrim 4-7 1971: Galway 7-24 Antrim 1-8

TEAM NEWS

Cork (v Galway): Patrick Collins; Niall O’Leary, Robert Downey, Sean O’Donoghue; Damien Cahalane, Ciarán Joyce, Mark Coleman; Darragh Fitzgibbon, Luke Meade, Robbie O’Flynn, Séamus Harnedy, Shane Kingston; Tim O’Mahony, Alan Connolly, Conor Lehane

Subs: Ger Collins, Ger Millerick, Mark Keane, Daire O’Leary, Tommy O’Connell, Conor Cahalane, Jack O’Connor, Patrick Horgan, Shane Barrett, Alan Cadogan, Brian Roche.

Galway

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com