Leinster Football Result – Dublin struggle past Wexford

By
Tomas O
-
0
6

Dublin opened their bid for another All-Ireland, but the result against Wexford won’t inspire any confidence.

Result – Dublin 0-15 Wexford 0-07

The bookies had Dublin -24 against, but Wexford stayed with a below-par Dublin side for most of the first half, and only conceding some very easy free kicks lead to Dublin extend their lead. Its very rare to see a GAA team to lose a handicap bet by 16pts.

Below is a score commentary from Irishscores.com

75′
Result – Dublin beat Wexford 0-15 to 0-07

73′

Dublin 0-15 (15) Wexford 0-7 (7) Dean Rock point.

68′

Wexford 0-07 Dublin 0-14 Donal Shanley with a sweet strike from play

67′

Dublin 0-14 (14) Wexford 0-5 (5) Nice point from Colm Basquel.

62′

Dublin 0-13 (13) Wexford 0-5 (5) Cormac Costello with another.

60′

Dublin 0-12 (12) Wexford 0-5 (5) Tom Lahiff finishes off a nice move

53′

Dublin 0-11 Wexford 0-4 at the waterbreak

53′

Cormac Costello Point

50′

Brian Fenton point

49′

Dublin 0-9 (9) Wexford 0-3 (3) Cormac Costello free

44′

Dublin 0-8 (8) Wexford 0-3 (3) Cormac Costello free.

40′

Dublin 0-7 (7) Wexford 0-3 (3) Brian Howard point

35′
Dublin lead 0-06 to 0-03 at half time

28′

Costello with two scores, Dublin lead.

25′
Poor Dublin wide

18′

Dean Rock levels it up

17′

Wexford still lead and there is 17min gone

10′

John Tubritt with a neat finish

6′

Rossiter with a great point from play the Gusserane man

2′

Brian Fenton point

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here