Galway will face Dublin in the Leinster Senior Hurling semi-final in Croke Park at 14:00 on Saturday 3rd of July

This match is set up to be the game of the weekend as two of Leinster’s best teams challenge to see who will make it to the final.

The government has allowed 8,000 spectators in Croke Park to watch the game. Sky Sports will also televise the match for those not sitting in the stands.

A late flurry in their last game in the league against Cork saw Galway win by a handy margin. The Tribesmen finished top of the league with four wins against teams like Waterford and Limerick.

Dublin was not so handy in their league only getting two wins in a group with Kilkenny, Clare, and Wexford.

The two teams have not faced each other in over a year with Dublin winning the u20s Leinster hurling final last year against Galway.

Other than the talismanic figure of Joe Canning, full-forward Evan Niland could prove to be a big threat in front of goal.

Donal Burke will try to be Dublin’s main man, he scored 1-10, mainly from frees and penalties, for them in their loss to Wexford.

Predicted teams

Galway

É Murphy (GK); D Morrissey, G McInerney, TJ Brennan; P Mannion, D Burke, F Burke; S Loftus, C Mannion; C Whelan, J Canning, Joseph Cooney; Brian Concannon, Evan Niland, Conor Cooney.

Dublin

S Brennan (GK); J Madden, E O’Donnell, C O’Callaghan; D Gray, L Rushe, C Burke; R McBride, D Burke; D Sutcliffe, C Crummey, M Schutte; C Boland, R Hayes, D Keogh.

Betting

Galway is firm favorites in this game with odds of 1/5.

Bookies are not expecting this tie to end in a stalemate with odds of 11/1 for a draw.

Lastly, Dublin is the outside bet with odds of 4/1 to win.

Prediction

The early rounds of the provincial championships are known for their surprises, but this will not be one of those games.

This is a physically strong and demanding Galway side and expect them to dominate against a county that only focuses on their Gaelic football these days.

This game will finish with a few goals score but ultimately Galway winning by at least five points.

