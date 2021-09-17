Limerick Camogie Club Championship – Preview, Fixtures & Results

By
James Hanly
-

 1 total views,  1 views today

The Limerick Senior camogie championship throws in this weekend with seven teams looking to lift the legendary trophy

The competition commences on Sunday as they battle for this highly regarded county championship. As Limerick improves on the Irish camogie scene, this is the competition to watch to see their current and future legends.

Killeedy was named champions last year after beating Newcastlewest in the final. It was the first time they won the title in seven years so they will be hungry to retain the trophy.

The seven teams have been split into two groups, the top two teams in each group will qualify for the semifinals. The relegation playoff will be decided by the last place of the group of four playing a game against the loser of the two other sides that have not qualified for the semifinals.

The county final is scheduled to be played in the first week of November with the Treaty’s best side claiming the trophy.

Group 1: Newcastle West, Ahane, Bruff, Crecora

Group 2: Killeedy, Granagh/Ballingarry, Na Piarsaigh

Upcoming Fixture

Round 1 – Sunday 19th September

Newcastlewest v Ahane – 11:30

Bruff v Crecora – 11:30

Killeedy v Granagh/Ballingarry – 11:30

Round 2 – Sunday 3rd October

Ahane v Bruff – 11:30

Crecora v Newcastlewest – 11:30

Na Piarsaigh v Killeedy – 11:30

Round 3 – Sunday 17th October

Bruff v Newcastlewest – 11:30

Ahane v Crecora – 11:30

Granagh/Ballingarry v Na Piarsaigh – 11:30

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here