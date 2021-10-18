Mayo GAA Round 3 Results – TF Royal Hotel and Theatre Junior Championship

The 2021 Mayo GAA club championship season is underway, with round 3 for Senior, Intermediate and Junior clubs beginning on Friday the 15, Saturday the 16th and finally Sunday the 17th of October to finish up the group stages of this years club championship.

Round 3 of the Mayo Junior Football Championship was an eventful one, with many great games to open up an already competitive championship season.

This weekend’s games saw some upsets, many teams who have been touted favourites will be happy dissatisfied with their performances but they have a chance to gain a much-needed win in Round 3.

The Quarter-finals of the Exclusive Mayo Junior and Junior B Football Championship will commence in due time with dates, times and venues to be announced.

Below are all the results, times and locations for all Junior games this weekend.

TF Royal Hotel and Theatre Junior Championship

Group 1

Ardagh 0-08 (8) v Kilmeena 1-14 (17) – 17th of October  – 3 pm – McGovern Park

Tuar Mhic Eadaigh 3-18 (27) v Kilfian 0-07 (7) – 17th of October – 3 pm – Foxford

Group 2

Achill v Bye – 16th of October – 4 pm – Achill

Cill Chomain v Bye

Group 3

Ballycastle 2-09 (15) v Moygownagh 1-08 (11) – 17th of October – 1 pm – Lacken

Shrule Glencorrib 0-16 (16) v Eastern Gaels 3-06 (15) – 17th of October – 1 pm –  Garrymore

Group 4

Islandeady 2-10 (16) v Ballycroy 2-05 (11) – 16th of October – 4 pm – Islandeady

Killala v Bye

Mayo GAA Exclusive Junior and Junior B Football Championship 2021 Draws

Quarter-Finals

Kilmeena v Killala

Cill Chomain/Achill v Ardagh

Islandeady v Ballycastle

Shrule Glencorrib v Cill Chomain/Achill

Junior B Quarter-Finals

Tuar Mhic Eadaigh v Kilmovee

Kilfian v Bye

Ballycroy v Moygownagh

Lacken v Eastern Gaels

