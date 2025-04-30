HomeNewsBambino Fever completes Cheltenham-Punchestown bumper double
NewsRacingRacing irish

Bambino Fever completes Cheltenham-Punchestown bumper double

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
2
Jody Townend and Bambino Fever won the Grade 1 Race & Stay At Punchestown INH Flat Race today. Photo credit: David Betts.

Bambino Fever (11/8 favourite) completed the Cheltenham-Punchestown Grade 1 bumper double when winning the Race & Stay At Punchestown INH Flat Race this afternoon for Jody Townend.

The win was the middle part of three Grade 1 wins on the day for champion handler Willie Mullins, having won the first Grade 1 with Jasmin De Vaux and the later Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup with Galopin Des Champs.

With the Ross O’Sullivan-handled Switch For Diesel (11/2) coming to challenge the race favourite in the straight, the Dublin Racing Festival Grade 2 winner had enough in hand to run out a ready two and a quarter length winner.

The Noel Meade-trained Colcannon (11/4) was a further six lengths back in third for Derek O’Connor.

 

The delighted Cork jockey Jody Townend, who recorded her maiden success at the highest level aboard Redemption Day in this race in 2024, said of her now dual Grade 1-winning partner, Bambino Fever:

“She’s as tough as nails. She was nearly doing too much with me the whole way today and she galloped right through the line. She has pace as well. She has it all… she’s a gem.

“She shows up every day. For a mare to do that, she’s won four all year and she’s going on a well deserved holiday now.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Jasmin De Vaux and Paul Townend win Grade 1 Channor Real Estate Group Novice Hurdle
Next article
Galopin Des Champs is 22 length winner of Punchestown Gold Cup
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie