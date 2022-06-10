5,009 total views, 5,009 views today

Mayo v Kildare – Starting Teams, Season So Far and Five Match Facts to Know , They meet for the only the fourth time in championship history.

Facts to Know

1) Their previous clashes being in the 1935 All-Ireland semi-final, which Kildare won by 2-6 to 0-7 in Croke Park, the 2016 All-Ireland qualifiers (Round 3) when Mayo won by 2-17 to 0-14 in Castlebar and the 2018 qualifiers when Kildare won by 0-21 to 0-19 in Newbridge.

2) Mayo have won 17 and lost six of their 23 qualifier ties. They reached the 2016 and 2017 All-Ireland finals, via the qualifiers.

3) Kildare have won 28, drawn one and lost 11 of their 40 qualifier games.

4) Mayo were last in the quarter-finals in 2019 (there were no quarter- finals for the last two years); Kildare were last there in 2018.

5) They met in Round 7 of this year’s Allianz League when Mayo won by 2-20 to 0-18 in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Season so far

Mayo: Beaten Division 1 finalists; Connacht SFC: Galway 1-14 Mayo 0-16; Qualifier: Mayo 1-13 Monaghan 1-12.

Kildare: Relegated from Division 1: Leinster SFC: Kildare 2-22 Louth 0-12; Kildare 1-21 Westmeath 2-15; Dublin 5-17 Kildare 1-15 (final)

Top Scorers (SFC 2022)

MAYO

Cillian O’Connor….1-12 (0-11 frees, 1-0 pen) Ryan O’Donoghue…0-4 (0-1 mark)

KILDARE

Jimmy Hyland……2-13 (0-6 frees)

Ben McCormack…0-14 (0-2 mark)

Darragh Kirwan…..1-9 (0-2 frees)

Team news

