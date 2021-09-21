Meath’s Vikki Wall announced as PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month

3 total views, 3 views today

Meath’s Vikki Wall has been announced as the PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month in Football for September 2021.

The 2020 intermediate Player of the Year was influential in Meath’s monumental All-Ireland senior success earlier this month against five-in-a-row chasing Dublin.

Vikki was the player of the match for the Royals in the All-Ireland final in Croke Park on the 5th of September.

With her powerful frame, aerial prowess and strong runs, shrugging off many Dublin tackles with ease was the catalyst for much of Meath’s good play as her side defeated hotly favoured Dublin with a scoreline of 1-11 to 0-12 points.

This is the third month in a row where the women’s footballer of the month award has been won by a Meath footballer. With Wall winning it for the second month, retaining her crown from August, while forward Emma Duggan pick up the accolade in July.

Meath’s Vikki Wall has been announced as the PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month in Football for September 2021.

Vikki Wall recalls 'absolutely outrageous' reaction to @meathladiesMLGF's All-Ireland victory. That and much much more! #GAABelong — The GAA (@officialgaa) September 21, 2021

Wall’s Reaction to AFL Speculation

Vikki’s performance this season has attracted interest from many AFL teams, whose attributes would make her a valuable addition to any team, she has admitted she is happy with Meath for the time being.

“It’s something I wouldn’t rule out in the future but at the moment I’m happy, I’m going back to do my Masters in DCU, starting this week,” said the 23-year-old. “I’ll be here for this year and committing to Meath this year and really hoping to do well again next year.”

Meath’s ladies team did not have any players abroad in Australia for the past year and Wall admitted it may have led to their success in 2021.

“Yeah, I think you can look at it in that way,” she said. “I think for us as well, people might have had the thought of going travelling or doing J1s this year but obviously that wasn’t a possibility. “So for us, county has really been our club this year. Last weekend was the first match I’ve played with my club since last October. “I think that definitely helped us that we got to fully commit to county. We weren’t going to and from the club. I’d definitely be in favour of a split season. “I think it really helps you to be able to focus on one thing at a time. I know it probably didn’t help Dunboyne, my own club, the fact that we had five on the Meath team, they probably didn’t have us for the league so that probably didn’t help them but, on the other side of it, it really did help the county this year with the fact that we got to fully commit to it.”

For more News and Stories on all things GAA, click here

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com