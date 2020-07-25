Castlegar v St. Thomas’

Galway GAA

Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 3

Saturday, July 25th 2020 at Pearse Stadium.

Reigning County Champions and 2013 All-Ireland Club winners St.Thomas’ get the defence of their title underway against Castlegar at Pearse Stadium at 6pm. St. Thomas’ will go in as strong favourites against a young Castlegar side. The south Galway club has won three of the last four county titles and are favourites to retain their title.

Castlegar, however, will provide a stiff challenge in their opening encounter in this year’s championship.

Team News

