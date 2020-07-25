Castlegar v St. Thomas’

Galway GAA

Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 3

Saturday, July 25th 2020 at Pearse Stadium.

Reigning County Champions and 2013 All-Ireland Club winners St.Thomas’ get the defence of their title underway against Castlegar at Pearse Stadium at 6pm. St. Thomas’ will go in as strong favourites against a young Castlegar side. The south Galway club has won three of the last four county titles and are favourites to retain their title.

Castlegar, however, will provide a stiff challenge in their opening encounter in this year’s championship.

Keep up to date on all our live score feeds at lovingGAA.ie

Team News

Castlegar squad 2020. With thanks to GalwayGaa.ie
Castlegar squad 2020. With thanks to GalwayGaa.ie
St. Thomas' squad 2020. With thanks to GalwayGaa.ie
St. Thomas’ squad 2020. With thanks to GalwayGaa.ie

LiveScores Now Available at LoveGAA.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here