The 2023 All Star Hurling Nominees – Limerick dominate

Limerick’s Hurling Dominance in 2023 All-Star Nominations

In the realm of Gaelic Games, the unstoppable Limerick, clinching their fourth consecutive All-Ireland senior hurling championship, maintain a commanding presence in the 2023 PwC Hurling All-Star nominations.

—

Limerick’s Stronghold: 14 Nominations Out of 45

Seizing an impressive 14 out of the 45 coveted spots, Limerick’s dominance is unmistakable. The trio of Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane, and Diarmaid Byrnes, representing Limerick, vie for the prestigious PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year award, showcasing the team’s unrivaled prowess.

—

Spotlight on Emerging Talent: PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year Award

The spotlight shines on emerging talent in the PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year Award, with standout performances from Clare’s Adam Hogan and Mark Rodgers, alongside Cork’s rising star, Ciaran Joyce.

—

County Breakdown: Limerick Leads with 14 Nominations

A closer look at the nomination breakdown reveals Limerick leading with 14 nominations, followed by Clare with 9, Kilkenny with 8, Galway with 6, Cork with 4, Tipperary with 3, and a solitary representative from Dublin, the sharpshooter Dónal Burke.

—

Congratulations from Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy

Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy extends congratulations to all nominees, emphasizing the exceptional standards upheld during the thrilling 2023 season. He acknowledges the awards as a tribute to the best in Gaelic Games, celebrating the excitement and prowess these players bring to the field.

—

Commendation from GPA CEO Tom Parsons

Tom Parsons, CEO of the GPA, commends the nominees for their stellar performances and highlights the memorable contributions of Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane, and Diarmaid Byrnes to the electrifying hurling season.

—

PwC Recognition: Managing Partner Enda McDonagh’s Congratulations

Enda McDonagh, Managing Partner at PwC, congratulates the 45 hurlers, recognizing their outstanding contributions to team performances. He underscores the talent and commitment of the nominees, expressing pride in celebrating excellence both on and off the field.

—

Historical Significance of PwC All-Stars

Established in 1971, the PwC All-Stars stand as the epitome of individual achievement in Gaelic Games. The nominees and final teams are meticulously selected by a panel of Gaelic Games Correspondents across various media channels.

—

Anticipation Builds for PwC Football All-Star Nominations

The eagerly anticipated PwC Football All-Star nominations are set to be unveiled tomorrow morning, heightening the anticipation for this prestigious recognition.

PwC Hurling All-Star Nominations

Goalkeepers (3)

Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

Eibhear Quilligan (Clare)

Defenders (18)

Barry Nash (Limerick)

Mike Casey (Limerick)

Dan Morrissey (Limerick)

Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick)

Mikey Butler (Kilkenny)

Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny)

Paddy Deegan (Kilkenny)

David Blanchfield (Kilkenny)

John Conlon (Clare)

Adam Hogan (Clare)

Diarmuid Ryan (Clare)

David McInerney (Clare)

Ciarán Joyce (Cork)

Damien Cahalane (Cork)

Jack Grealish (Galway)

Daithí Burke (Galway)

Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

Midfielders (6)

Darragh O’Donovan (Limerick)

Will O’Donoghue (Limerick)

Noel McGrath (Tipperary)

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)

David Fitzgerald (Clare)

Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny)

Forwards (18)

Cian Lynch (Limerick)

Peter Casey (Limerick)

Tom Morrissey (Limerick)

Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

Seamus Flanagan (Limerick)

David Reidy (Limerick)

Cathal Mannion (Galway)

Conor Whelan (Galway)

Brian Concannon (Galway)

Evan Niland (Galway)

Tony Kelly (Clare)

Shane O’Donnell (Clare)

Mark Rodgers (Clare)

TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

Eoin Cody (Kilkenny)

Jake Morris (Tipperary)

Dónal Burke (Dublin)

Patrick Horgan (Cork)

PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year Nominees

Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane, Diarmaid Byrnes (all Limerick)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year Nominees

Adam Hogan (Clare), Mark Rodgers (Clare), Ciaran Joyce (Cork)

Grand Gala Event: Awards Presentation

The grandeur of the PwC All-Star teams will be unveiled at a gala event in Dublin’s RDS, a spectacle to be broadcast live on RTÉ TV on Friday, November 17.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com