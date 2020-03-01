Tipperary beat Waterford in Thurles on Sunday 0-24 to 2-16 in the Allianz Hurling League. There were three players sent off in the game in the space of 9 minutes. Kevin Moran and Austin Gleeson for Waterford and Cathal Barrett for Tipperary were the recipients of the red cards.

Gleeson picked up the red card on 30 minutes. It was a double yellow. Kevin Moran followed him to the dugout shortly after an off the ball incident. Cathal Barrett was sent off in stoppage time of the first half for a high challenge on Dessie Hutchinson. Tipperary made a bright start to the game knocking over three of the first five points. However, corner forward Peter Hogan netted on 10 minutes to give Liam Cahills side a 1-02 to 0-03 lead.

Stephen O’Keeffe had to be at his best to deny goalscoring opportunities from John and Noel McGrath. However, Silvermines man Jason Forde kept Tipperary in touch. In fact the All-Ireland reeled off 5 points in a row. Forde would end the half with 0-08, four of these came from 65’s. Then came 9 minutes of madness. Sean Stack sent off Austin Gleeson on a second yellow card after an awkward pull on Cian Darcy. Kevin Moran was then dismissed after jabbing Jason Forde with the hurley. Waterford certainly up against it. However, on the stroke of half time Cathal Barrett was sent off after he lashed out on Dessie Hutchinson. Tipperary down to 14 now to Waterford’s 13. Tipperary took a 0-14 to 1-08 lead at the break. Waterford would also have the wind in the second period.

Padraic Maher extended Tipperary’s lead with his second point of the game. However, he dropped a ball at the other end allowing Waterford in for their second goal. Stephen Bennett was the player to sneak in to finish to the net. Jamie Barron had the sides level with 53 minutes played. Tipperary pushed clear once more though with Forde proving accurate from frees, while Seamus Callanan and Niall O’Meara registered points.

Dillion Quirke was super for the Premier registering 0-04 in a man of the match performance. Waterford were proving wasterful with 16 wides. In fact Pauric Mahony had 9 of those. Jason Forde knocked over a free, Seamus Callanan pointed as did Jake Morris who seen out the Tipperary win.

Tipperary: B Hogan; A Flynn, R Maher, C Barrett (0-01); B McGrath, P Maher (0-02), B Heffernan; M Breen, P Cadell; J Forde (0-05 65s, 0-04fs), S Callanan (0-02), N O’Meara (0-01); N McGrath (0-01), J McGrath (0-01), D Quirke (0-04).

Subs: B O’Meara for B McGrath (42), J Morris for Breen (49), C Darcy (0-01) for J McGrath (58), C Morgan for Flynn (61), P Flynn for O’Meara inj (62), Darcy for J McGrath blood (27-29)

Waterford: S O’Keeffe; K Power, S McNulty, C Prunty; S Ryan, A Gleeson, K Moran (0-01); J Barron (0-02), C Gleeson (0-01); J Fagan, P Mahony (0-07 (0-06fs), M Kearney; P Hogan (1-02), S Bennett (1-01), Dessie Hutchinson (0-01).

Subs: C Lyons for Ryan inj (22), J Prendergast for Fagan (55), D Lyons for Power (58), N Montgomery (0-01) for Hutchinson (60), P Curran for Hogan (67)