Tipperary Club Football Championship 2021 – Preview, Fixtures, Betting

The Tipperary Senior A Gaelic Football club championship kicks off this Saturday with 16 of the Premier county’s best teams going for the title
This looks to be another competitive year in the Premier county for the Senior Gaelic football club championship.
This competition is dominated by the clubs in the southern part of the county with Fethard as the most successful club in the competition. They have not won a title in 20 years and now there are new champions in town.
Clonmel Commercials come into this year as the reigning titleholders. Last season they impressive won their 19th senior Tipperary football championship and are likely favourites for this year’s competition.
A possible outside competitor in this year’s edition could be Arravale Rovers. The six-time county champions last won the competition in 1985 but have always been a historic football club in Tipperary. It seems like time brought back glory to the legendary Sean Treacy Park.
The 16 clubs are split into four groups with the two best clubs in each qualifying for the knockout rounds.
Group 1: Cahir, Aherlow, Upperchurch-Drombane, Moyle Rovers
Group 2: Éire Óg Annacarty, Moyne-Templetouhy, Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Ballyporeen Clonmel Óg
Group 3: Ardfinnan, Clonmel Commercials, Arravale Rovers, Moycarkey-Borris
Group 4: Rockwell Rovers, JK Brackens, Loughmore-Castleiney, Cumann Cill Náile
Round 1 Fixtures
Saturday 3rd September
Cahir v Aherlow – Beal Atha Poirin – 19:30
Éire Óg Annacarty v Moyne-Templetouhy – Boherlahan GAA – 18:45
Ardfinnan v Clonmel Commercials – Cahir GAA – 13:30
Rockwell Rovers v JK Brackens – Holycross – 18:00
Sunday 4th September
Moyle Rovers v Upperchurch-Drombane – Leahy Park Cashel – 18:00
Kilsheelan Kilcash v Ballyporeen Clonmel Óg – Ardfinnan GAA – 18:00
Arravale Rovers v Moycarkey-Borris – Golden – 15:30
Loughmore-Castleiney v Cumann Cill Náile – Littleton – 18:00
Betting
Clonmel Commercials 4/6
Loughmore Castleiney 11/4
Moyle Rovers 11/2
Kilsheelan 14/1
Arravale Rovers 16/1
JK Brackens 16/1
Cahir 20/1
Ballyporeen 33/1
Ardfinnan 40/1
Killenaule 50/1
Éire Óg Annacarty 50/1
Rockwell Rovers 66/1
Aherlow 66/1
Upperchurch Drombane 66/1
Moycarkey 100/1
Moyne Templetouhy 100/1