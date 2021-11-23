Tipperary footballer Brian Fox announces retirement

1,074 total views, 1,074 views today

Tipperary’s 33-year-old stalwart forward Brian Fox has called time on his inter-county career after 14 years with the Premier County

The Eire Óg Annacarty Donohill player has finally parted ways with the county team since his debut in 2009. The highlight of his long career came during the Covid-19 lockdown as he won the Munster SFC final in 2020.

Fox was part of the team that won Tipperary’s first provincial title in 85 years on the weekend of the centenary of Bloody Sunday. That was the forward’s sixth attempt at the Munster title after making it to the crowning game at minor, U21, and senior levels.

Tipperary manager David Power has paid a tribute to Fox after his retirement.

“Brian Fox has been a great servant to Tipperary Football, he has represented the blue and gold with great distinction over the years, he will be a massive loss to the senior panel not only for his leadership on and off the pitch, but he was superb with all the new players that came into the panel, he was always there to help.

“On a personal note, I will never forget his face of pure emotion and joy when that final whistle was blown down in Cork last year, and thank him for all the great memories, he was part of over the last ten years.”

Well done to our senior footballers who have reached the Munster senior football final. The final score of the game from Brian Fox 🦊🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/c6Nm1qsPip — Hurler on the ditch (@HurlerD) November 7, 2020

Brian Fox also released a statement through the Tipperary County Board. He described is time with the team as an honour and a privilage.

Brian Fox’s statement

“Firstly, I would like to thank all the Tipperary players I’ve shared a dressing room with. The great memories and friendships will always be prized more than any silverware won. I am also very grateful to the various managers and their backroom teams who gave me so much advice and encouragement throughout my career.

“To my club, Eire Og Annacarty Donohill, a very special place, thanks to everyone in the club. We are a small but proud club, and I couldn’t have been prouder to have represented you for Tipperary. I look forward to many more years in the blue and white.

“My parents Kevin and Josefa, who instilled a huge love of Gaelic games in me and did everything to help me try and realise my dream of playing for Tipperary. My siblings Fiona, Karen and Kev, who in no small way helped me develop my competitive nature! And to all my extended family and friends who have travelled everywhere in convoy to support me and made those memorable moments all that bit more special. Thank you.

“I am very fortunate to have had the support of my wife Siobhan throughout the course of my career. She has seen all the highs and lows and often been the sympathetic ear after a tough loss, but that has just made the good days that bit sweeter. Last year’s Munster final victory was obviously the highlight of my career, but getting to share it with her and our two children, Tadhg and Lily, made it all the more magical.

“Finally, I want to wish David and the lads all the best for the year ahead. I look forward to watching and roaring you on from the stands for what I’m sure will be many more great days. Tipp Abu”.

Brian Fox retires today. One of the greats. Always to the fore when I was doing commentary on Tipp games. Always looking for the ball. Always battling. Always trying. Brilliant across the decades since playing minor in 2006. Will make a superb coach 🏐 pic.twitter.com/Fa8e6QVuFM — Stephen Gleeson (@StephenGleeson_) November 23, 2021

To read more from this writer, click here.

And to read more in-depth and up-to-date Tipperary and intercounty club GAA news, click here.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com