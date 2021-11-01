Tipperary GAA Knockout Results – SHC, Seamus O’Riain, IHC

By
James Hanly
-

 1,011 total views,  1,011 views today

There has been a very busy and entertaining weekend in the Tipperary GAA Knockout rounds as the teams are now set for each final

It was a hectic few days in the Premier County’s championship GAA knockout round. The Tipperary GAA council will confirm and announce the final round of fixtures in the coming days.

There was two tight and competitive affairs in the senior championship. The historically great side Thurles have knocked out reigning champions Kiladanganby two points on Saturday.

On Sunday, the other North Tipperary side Borris-ileigh was beaten by a strong Loughmore-Casteleieney team.

The Seamus O’Riain final will be contested by Killenaule and Templederry Kenyons while the intermediate final will match up Kilsheelan-Kilcash against Moyne-Templetuohy.

Senior ‘A’ Championship Semi-finals

Saturday 30th October

Kiladangan (2-14) v Thurles Sarsfields (1-19)

Sunday 31st October

Borris-ileigh (1-15) v Loughmore-Castleieney (1-18)

 

Seamus O’Riain Semi-finals

Saturday 30th October

St Mary’s (1-16) v Cumann cill Náile CLG (2-18)

Sunday 31st October

Cashel King Cormacs (1-11) v Templederry Kenyons (4-23)

 

Intermediate Championship Semi-finals

Sunday 31st October 

Moneygal (1-13) v Kilsheelan-Kilcash (3-19)

Moyne-Templetuohy (3-20) v Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams (2-10)

 

County Junior ‘A’ Championship Semi-finals

Sunday 31st October

Nenagh Éire Óg (2-13) v Holycross / Ballycastle (1-18)

Galtee Rovers / St Pecaun (1-11) v Skeheenarinky (1-15)

 

County Junior ‘B’ Championship GAA Knockout final

Sunday 31st October

Gortnahoe-Glengoole (1-07) v JK Brackens (2-12)

 

To read more from this writer, click here.

And to read more in-depth and up-to-date club and intercounty GAA news, click here.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here