Tyrone SFC 2021 – Preview, Fixtures, Where To Watch

The 2021 Tyrone Senior Football Championship begins on Thursday, September 7 following the climax of the inter-county season which saw the Red Hand bring home the Anglo-Celt and Sam Maguire Cups.

16 teams will take part in the tournament, all of them looking to get their hands on the prize.

Dromore and Derrylaughan earned the final two spots after two-point wins over Ardboe and Moy Tír na nÓg in the preliminary round.

Some teams, such as Edendork, will include several members of the Tyrone senior football panel that went all the way this year and those players will be hungry for more.

Dungannon Thomas Clarkes are the team to beat after claiming the championship last year for the first time in 64 years.

The side beat 2019 winners Trillick 8-7 on penalties after the two teams were tied at 1-12 each after extra time.

However, they face an uphill battle to retain the O’Neill Cup as no side since 2005 has been able to do so.

Carrickmore, the team with the most championship wins in the county, were the last team to retain the cup but have not won the competition since.

Eight teams have won the championship since the record holders’ last success, with Carrickmore finishing runners-up four times – they last reached the final in 2014.

Edendork are the town rivals to Dungannon Thomas Clarkes and boast Darren McCurry, Conn Kilpatrick and Niall Morgan among their ranks – Morgan plays outfield for the side.

However, the side have never won the Tyrone senior title, having only two intermediate championships to their name.

With several All-Ireland winners in their ranks, this could be the year the side steps up a gear.

Fixtures

Round 1

Thursday, October 7 2021 – Killyclogher v Donaghmore, 7:30 pm – Healy Park

Friday, October 8 2021 – Pomeroy Plunketts v Eglish, 6:45 pm – Healy Park

Friday, October 8 2021 – Trillick v Galbally, 8:30 pm – Healy Park

Saturday, October 9 2021 – Omagh v Carrickmore, 1 pm – Loughpark

Saturday, October 9 2021 – Edendork v Coalisland, 3:30 pm – Galbally

Sunday, October 10 2021 – Derrylaughan v Laughmacroy, 1 pm – Arthur Mallon Park

Sunday, October 10 2021 – Clonoe O’Rahilly’s v Errigal Ciaran, 3 pm – Arthur Mallon Park

Monday, October 11 2021 – Dromore v Dungannon, 7:30 pm – Healy Park.

Where To Watch

All games will be streamed on Tyrone GAA TV. Click here for information

