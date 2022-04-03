Watch video highlights of Roscommon beating Galway in league final

5,001 total views, 5,001 views today
Roscommon held to beat Galway in the division 2 league final. We have video highlights of the match.
ROSCOMMON 1-20 GALWAY 0-22
Goal by Roscommon substitute Diarmuid Murtagh proved decisive in this hard-fought Allianz Football League Division 2 Final.
Scorers for Roscommon: Donie Smith 0-5 (2f), Conor Cox 0-5 (4f), Diarmuid Murtagh 1-1, Ciaráin Murtagh 0-4 (1f), Cian McKeon 0-2, Eddie Nolan 0-2 (1f, 1’45), Keith Doyle 0-1
Scorers for Galway: Paul Conroy 0-6, Damien Comer 0-4, Robert Finnerty 0-4 (3f), Matthew Tierney 0-2, Dessie Conneely 0-2, Sean Kelly 0-1, Shane Walsh 0-1, Finnian O’Laoi 0-1, Johnny Heaney 0-1
ROSCOMMON: Colm Lavin; David Murray, Brian stack, Eoin McCormack; Niall Kilroy, Niall Daly, Ronan Daly; Ultan Harney, Eddie Nolan; Ciarain Murtagh, Enda Smith, Cathal Heneghan; Cian McKeon, Donie Smith, Conor Cox. Subs: Keith Doyle for Cian McKeon (60), Diarmuid Murtagh for Conor Cox (64), Andrew Glennon for Donie Smith (68), Conor Hussey for Cathal Heneghan (75)
GALWAY: Conor Flaherty; Jack Glynn, Kieran Molloy, Liam Silke; Sean Fitzgerald, John Daly, Finnian O’Laoi; Sean Kelly, Paul Conroy; Matthew Tierney, Niall Daly, Johnny Heaney; Robert Finnerty, Damien Comer, Dessie Conneely. Subs: Shane Walsh for Jack Glynn, Johnny McGrath for John Daly (both 48), Connor Gleeson for Conor Flaherty (52), James McLoughlin for Niall Daly (53), Ton Gill for Finnian Ó Laoi (64), Patrick Kelly for Robert Finnerty (69)
Ref: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)
Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Roscommon v Galway in the Division 2 Allianz Football League Final!
Full-Time Score:
Roscommon 1-20
Galway 0-22 pic.twitter.com/EY76eAhGco
— The GAA (@officialgaa) April 3, 2022