Watch video highlights of Roscommon beating Galway in league final

Roscommon held to beat Galway in the division 2 league final. We have video highlights of the match.

ROSCOMMON 1-20 GALWAY 0-22

Goal by Roscommon substitute Diarmuid Murtagh proved decisive in this hard-fought Allianz Football League Division 2 Final.

Scorers for Roscommon: Donie Smith 0-5 (2f), Conor Cox 0-5 (4f), Diarmuid Murtagh 1-1, Ciaráin Murtagh 0-4 (1f), Cian McKeon 0-2, Eddie Nolan 0-2 (1f, 1’45), Keith Doyle 0-1

Scorers for Galway: Paul Conroy 0-6, Damien Comer 0-4, Robert Finnerty 0-4 (3f), Matthew Tierney 0-2, Dessie Conneely 0-2, Sean Kelly 0-1, Shane Walsh 0-1, Finnian O’Laoi 0-1, Johnny Heaney 0-1

ROSCOMMON: Colm Lavin; David Murray, Brian stack, Eoin McCormack; Niall Kilroy, Niall Daly, Ronan Daly; Ultan Harney, Eddie Nolan; Ciarain Murtagh, Enda Smith, Cathal Heneghan; Cian McKeon, Donie Smith, Conor Cox. Subs: Keith Doyle for Cian McKeon (60), Diarmuid Murtagh for Conor Cox (64), Andrew Glennon for Donie Smith (68), Conor Hussey for Cathal Heneghan (75)

GALWAY: Conor Flaherty; Jack Glynn, Kieran Molloy, Liam Silke; Sean Fitzgerald, John Daly, Finnian O’Laoi; Sean Kelly, Paul Conroy; Matthew Tierney, Niall Daly, Johnny Heaney; Robert Finnerty, Damien Comer, Dessie Conneely. Subs: Shane Walsh for Jack Glynn, Johnny McGrath for John Daly (both 48), Connor Gleeson for Conor Flaherty (52), James McLoughlin for Niall Daly (53), Ton Gill for Finnian Ó Laoi (64), Patrick Kelly for Robert Finnerty (69)

Ref: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)

 

