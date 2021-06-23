Who will be 2021 Gaelic Footballer of the Year?

Dublin and Kerry players are set as the bookmakers’ favourites for the Footballer of the Year (FOTY) 2021 award

Midfielder Brian Fenton won his second FOTY award in three years at a ceremony in February.

This capped off a record-breaker year for the Dublin football team. He beat off opposition from teammate Ciaran Kilkenny and Mayo man Cillian O’Connor for the award.

O’Connor would have been in contention to challenge for the title again this year if he did not suffer an Achilles injury this month.

Whatever county is crowned All-Ireland champions will inevitably be a major factor in who is picked as FOTY. But, can another county finally knock Dublin off their pedestal.

Could a weakened Mayo finally shine, or will a thrilling yet unpredictable Kerry team take the crown?

Who are the favourites for Footballer of the Year?

Kerry

The bookies have young Kerry forward David Clifford as the out-and-out favourite to win the award with odds of 11/4.

The 22-year-old from Fossa is the linchpin of the Kerry full-forward line. He has already scored 6-22 this year against teams like Dublin, Tyrone and Galway.

Hatrick for Clifford!! 💛💚 The #AllianzLeagues Football is back with a bang from @Kerry_Official's David Clifford with 3 goals against @Galway_GAA!! (📸 @INPHOjames) pic.twitter.com/eZuWG0ZJHX — Inpho Photography (@Inphosports) May 15, 2021

The only other Kerry man to appear in the Irish bookies’ top eight was centre forward Sean O’Shea. He has odds of 14/1 to win the FOTY.

After a dreadful loss to Cork last year, the Kingdom has shown they mean business after some great displays in the league.

Dublin

The rest of the bookmaker’s favourites lie in the capital county as they go for seven-in-a-row.

Forward Con O’Callaghan from Cuala is set to be contesting for the title with Clifford with odds of 4/1.

The 25-year-old has been part of five of Dublin’s All-Ireland winning teams and proved to be a vital part of their league wins this year.

Next is Ciaran Kilkenny and current champion Brian Fenton both with odds of 8/1 to win it. They have been mainstays in the squad for many years now, being strong parts of the spine of the team.

The outside picks to win the FOTY award are James McCarthy, Dean Rock and Brain Howard with odds of nothing less than 18/1.

Excellent move and brilliant finish from Paddy Small at the weekend 👌👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/TwQBjVGV3C — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) June 16, 2021

Other counties

Galway centre forward Shane Walsh has also been a very outside chance of winning the award if Galway can make an upset in the Championship.

With Cillian O’Connor injured, the reigns fall to Patrick Durcan to guide Mayo this year.

All eyes will be on David Clifford to see if he can light up the Championship this year with the Kingdom.

It all starts at 19:00 on Saturday, 26th June as Clare face Kerry in the Munster quarterfinals in Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney.

