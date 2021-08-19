Wicklow Boss Davy Burke Resigns After Two Years

1 total views, 1 views today

Davy Burke has stepped down from his position as manager of the Wicklow senior football team after two years in the job.

Burke was at the helm for Wicklow’s promotion from Division Four in 2020 and their success in retaining Division Three status for 2022.

The side beat then-Ulster champions Cavan by two points to secure third-tier football for another year in a shock win.

They reached the quarter-finals of the 2020 Leinster Senior Football Championship after a win over Wexford but fell to the same opponent in this year’s Championship in the preliminary round.

Wicklow GAA have thanked Burke for his contributions to their senior football team over the past two seasons: “Wicklow GAA would like to sincerely thank Davy Burke and his management team for all their hard work and dedication over the past two years.

“Both the 2020 and 2021 seasons were severely hampered with COVID restrictions, but the constant drive from Davy to improve standards resulted in promotion to Division 3 for 2022.

“We wish Davy the very best in the future and thank him for everything he has done for Wicklow GAA.”

Burke has issued a statement on his decision: “I would like to thank the group of Wicklow players that I was extremely lucky to have worked with over the past 2 years.

“I am very proud of the group and what they have achieved in gaining promotion from division 4 and retaining division 3 status for 2022 in what were very challenging times.

“I can’t thank my management team of Mike Hassett and Gary Jameson enough for their huge effort and unwavering support over the 2 years.

“I would also like to thank our backroom team for their time, commitment and expertise they each brought to our setup.

“Finally, I would like to thank the Wicklow County Board, the Wicklow Clubs and our team sponsor Renault for their invaluable support.

“Wicklow Football is in a very strong position and I look forward to following their continued progress in the coming years.”

