Cazoo to sponsor two European Tour UK Swing events

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-
0
6
The Cazoo Open will form part of the European Tour's UK Swing. Credit: Getty Images.

Cazoo has been announced as the title sponsor of two key events on the European Tour’s UK Swing, the Cazoo Open and Cazoo Classic.

The multi-year partnership will see the Wales Open in Newport from July 22-25 renamed the Cazoo Open.

The English Open will be replaced on the 2021 Race to Dubai by the Cazoo Classic. The tournament will take place at the London Golf Club from August 12-15.

Cazoo will have exclusive naming rights across both tournaments and the deal includes significant on-course and off-course branding. This will include tee boxes and markers, greenside boards, par and yardage boards as well as caddy bibs and branding at other European Tour event

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here