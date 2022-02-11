Fermoy-born David O’Meara’s Lord Glitters wins at Meydan

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Corkman David O’Meara saw Lord Glitters collect a third Meydan Racecourse win in the Group 2 Singspiel Stakes.

The great grey made a minor piece of history in becoming the first horse to win back-to-back renewals of the 1,800 metre turf contest, coming from the back of the field in trademark style to secure the win under regular rider Danny Tudhope.

Only fourth in the Group 2 Al Rashidiya on his 2022 debut, trainer David O’Meara felt that Lord Glitters would improve for that run and he was right; the nine-year-old was a length too good for Royal Fleet and old foe Zakouski.

Lord Glitters’ success was the first of this year’s Carnival for a horse trained in Britain, but it nearly came four races earlier when Alignak was just beaten in the Race Of Future Handicap, over 2,410 metres on turf. Trained by Jamie Osborne and ridden by his daughter Saffie, the grey came with a storming run but couldn’t quite get to Godolphin’s Global Storm, who hung on by a length under William Buick.

