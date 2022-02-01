Goffs continues sponsorship of Dublin Racing Festival

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-

Goffs is set to continue its sponsorship of the Goffs Future Stars INH Flat Race at the Dublin Racing Festival. The race will be run on the opening day, Saturday 5 February at Leopardstown. Goffs will also sponsor the stable staff canteen on both days of the two-day Festival.

Past winners include Envoi Allen, Appreciate It and Kilcruit

Goffs Future Stars Bumper (Grade 2) has lived up to its name as a springboard for stars of National Hunt. Past winners that include Envoi Allen (2019) before taking the Grade 1 Weatherbys Champion Bumper at Cheltenham and five subsequent Grade 1 victories.  Appreciate It won the Goffs (2020) before being placed in the Champion Bumper and winning three times at Grade 1 level include the 2021 Supreme Novices Hurdle at Cheltenham. Kilcruit, winner of the 2021 Goffs Future Stars, was runner up in the Cheltenham Champion Bumper before taking the Grade 1 Champion Bumper the Punchestown Festival.

High-class list of entries

Commenting on the sponsorship, Goffs Group Chief Executive Henry Beeby said:

“This time of year marks the launch of the 2022 Goffs Land Rover Sale as we begin the selection of the future jumps stars that will be on offer at Goffs in June.  As part of our commitment to Irish National Hunt Racing, we are proud to sponsor the Goffs Future Stars Bumper at Leopardstown which has attracted another high-class list of entries, and we are delighted to broaden our association with the Dublin Racing Festival through sponsorship of the stable staff canteen”.

