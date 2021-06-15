Good to Firm, Good in places on Day 1 of Royal Ascot

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-
0
1

The going for day one of Royal Ascot is Good to Firm, Good in places.

Chris Stickels, Ascot’s Clerk of the Course, said: “The going this morning is Good to Firm, Good in places following a dry night.

“The track was watered yesterday, the Straight Course with 10mm and the Round Course with 4mm.

“We are expecting a fine, dry day today and a fine, warm, dry day again tomorrow.”

Going Stick Readings at 8.00am:
Stands side: 8.6
Centre: 8.3
Far side: 8.2
Round 7.9

Stalls:
Straight Course: Centre
Round Course: Inside

The running rail on the Round Course will be positioned approximately three yards out from approximately nine furlongs out to the Home Straight. This rail will remain in place until after racing on Wednesday.

Weather

Dry, warm conditions forecast, through to Wednesday when thunderstorms are forecast during the night and through Thursday. Showers possible for Friday, a little more settled with occasional showers for Saturday.

Non-runners so far 

5.35pm Wolferton Stakes (Listed)
5 Stormy Antarctic (Self Cert – Going)

Non-runners tomorrow

3.05pm Queen’s Vase (Group 2)
15 Zinc White (Going)

The first race, the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes, is off at 2.30pm. Tuesday’s highlight is the Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes at 4.20pm.

The final race of the opening day 7-race card is the Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) at 6.10pm.

There will be TV coverage throughout the week on Virgin Media, UTV/ITV and Sky Sports Racing.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here