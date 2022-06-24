Ireland drawn first for today’s Longines FEI Nations Cup of The Netherlands – Live on RTÉ

15 total views, 15 views today

Ireland will compete in the Longines FEI Nations Cup of the Netherlands this afternoon in Rotterdam.

The event will be live on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Players as Michael Blake’s Irish team chase points in Europe’s top division.

Irish Show Jumping team manager Michael Blake has named his four team members, with Ireland drawn first too jump of the eight teams.

Derry’s Daniel Coyle with Legacy will be the pathfinders. Tipperary’s Denis Lynch and Brooklyn Heights will be next into the main arena for Ireland. Another Tipperary man Trevor Breen with Highland President will be the team’s third representative in the class. Cork’s Shane Sweetnam and the Irish Sport Horse James Kann Cruz (ISH) will be on the anchor leg.

Ireland will compete against The Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Sweden and Britain today.

Italy will also be among the starters but as a non-Division 1 team are not eligible for league points. The home Dutch team are defending champions, with Ireland’s last win in Rotterdam coming in 2000.

Ireland’s first points-scoring round in Europe Division 1 saw them collect 70 league points following a fourth place finish at Sopot in Poland.

Ireland’s remaining points scoring opportunities after today will be at Hickstead on July 29th and Ireland’s home Nations Cup for the Aga Khan Trophy at the Dublin Horse Show on Friday August 19th. Both of these Longines FEI Nations Cup competitions will also be broadcast live on RTÉ.

