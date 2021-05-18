Kevin Gallagher & Ballypatrick Flamenco (ISH) take Round 1 of HSI Premier Series 

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Kevin Gallagher and Ballypatrick Flamenco (ISH) pictured with HSI Marketing Manager Sophie D’Alton following victory opening round of the Horse Sport Ireland Premier Series at Barnadown. Credit: Laurence Dunne.

Kevin Gallagher and The Irish Sport Horse Ballypatrick Flamenco came out victorious in the opening round of the 2021 Horse Sport Ireland Premier Series at Barnadown.

With only two hundredths of a seconds separating the top two finishers, the Sligo rider took the win ahead of Clem McMahon.

Ten combinations made it through to the jump-off. Gallagher crossed the line clear in 33.82 seconds with the 11-year-old gelding owned by Greg Broderick Ballypatrick Stables.

Clem McMahon with Hilton Pacato (ISH) claimed runner-up spot with another clear in 33.84 seconds. Third place went to Francis Derwin (Jnr) with AHG Whiterock Cruise Down (ISH) with the only other double clear in 36.38 seconds.

Daren Hopkins and Numero Cruise were the fastest of the four fault scores from the jump-off to finish fourth. Fifth place went to Greg Broderick and Gradje O. Jason Foley and and MHS Jersey Girl completed the top six.

The second leg of the Horse Sport Ireland Premier Series will take place at Portmore on May 23rd.

