Munster Rugby Contracts News

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed contract extensions for some senior players. They have also announced a new signing as well as the awarding of senior contracts.

Senior players Fineen Wycherley and Diarmuid Barron have signed contract extensions. Jason Jenkins has been signed to replace the retiring CJ Stander. Senior contracts have been awarded to the Academy’s Jack Daly, Josh Wycherley, Thomas Ahern and Jack Crowley.

Jason Jenkins will join the province ahead of the 2021-22 season on a one-year deal. The South African, who can play in the back or second row, is currently playing with Toyota Verblitz in the Japanese Top League. A former South African ‘A’ and U20s player, the 25-year-old made his Springboks debut in 2018 against Wales.

Contract extensions for Wycherley and Barron

On the contract extension front Fineen Wycherley has continued to be a key member of Johann van Graan’s squad. He made 15 appearances this season before he suffered an injury against the Scarlets last month.

The Bantry Bay RFC man and former Academy Player of the Year was called up to the wider Ireland training squad ahead of the Autumn Nations Cup. The 23-year-old, who has made 56 appearances for the province playing across the second and back row, signs a two-year deal.

Diarmuid Barron graduated to the senior side last summer after spending two years in the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy. The product of Cashel RFC and Rockwell College made seven appearances while still in the Academy. The 22-year-old has made four appearances this season with the hooker most recently making his first start against Benetton in Thomond Park. Barron has signed a one-year contract extension.

Munster Academy Players Progess

Munster Academy players Jack Daly, Josh Wycherley and Thomas Ahern all progress from their final year while Jack Crowley will advance after one year in the programme.

Daly made his senior debut against Zebre in November and followed that up with his second appearance for the province against Benetton in March. The Kerry native joined the Academy in 2018. The 22-year-old back row plays his club rugby with Garryowen and has represented Ireland at Sevens and U20s level. He has put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

Josh Wycherley, brother of Fineen, made his senior debut against the Cardiff Blues in October. The loosehead prop has played nine times for Munster this season. He earned his first European start against Clermont Auvergne in December, playing a starring role in the province’s comeback victory. The 21-year-old featured for Ireland U20 during the Grand Slam-winning Six Nations campaign in 2019 and signs a two-year contract.

Waterford native Thomas Ahern, who has also signed up for two years, made his senior debut against the Dragons in November. He played a standout role in Ireland’s U20 campaign last year. He scored his first senior try for the province in his first start against Zebre at the end of November. Ahern has made six appearances for Munster to date.

Jack Crowley made his senior debut against Ulster in Belfast in January as a first year Academy player. The Innishannon man followed that up with his second appearance against the Scarlets in March. The out-half starred for the Ireland U20s in 2020. He scored 36 points in three games as Ireland clinched the Triple Crown before the campaign was cut short. The 21-year-old plays his club rugby with Cork Constitution. He advances to the senior ranks on a two-year deal.

