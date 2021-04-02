Munster team named to play Toulouse at 3pm on Saturday

The Munster team has been named for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 game against Toulouse at Thomond Park (3pm).

Ireland international Peter O’Mahony misses out due to the thigh laceration he sustained in last weekend’s game against Leinster. Fineen Wycherley has rehabbed the neck injury he sustained against Scarlets and is included in the match-day squad.

CJ Stander will captain the side at number 8 on his 50th Champions Cup appearance for the province.

There are three changes to the side that started the Guinness PRO14 final in Dublin against Leinster and they are all in the pack.

Jack O’Donoghue starts at openside for the injured O’Mahony. He joins Gavin Coombes and Stander in the back row.

In the front row Dave Kilcoyne and Stephen Archer scrum down on either side of Niall Scannell.

Jean Kleyn and the impressive Tadhg Beirne continue in the engine room.

An unchanged backline sees Mike Haley start at full-back. Andrew Conway and Keith Earls on either wing will complete the back three.

Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell form the centre partnership as Conor Murray and Joey Carbery start in the half-backs.

Munster Team:

15. Mike Haley, 14. Andrew Conway, 13. Chris Farrell, 12. Damian de Allende, 11. Keith Earls, 10. Joey Carbery, 9. Conor Murray.

1. Dave Kilcoyne, 2. Niall Scannell, 3. Stephen Archer, 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Tadhg Beirne, 6. Gavin Coombes, 7. Jack O’Donoghue, 8. CJ Stander (captain).

Munster Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne, 17. James Cronin, 18. John Ryan, 19. Billy Holland, 20. Fineen Wycherley, 21. Craig Casey, 22. JJ Hanrahan, 23. Chris Cloete.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com