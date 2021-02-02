Portmarnock to host The Irish Challenge from May 27-29

Portmarnock Links will host The Irish Challenge from May 27-29 2021.

The event will take place over a links course for the first time in its history at the Dublin course.

The Portmarnock Links is set in the grounds of the old Jameson Estate St Marnocks. The course is a true test of golf which regularly features in lists of Ireland’s best golf courses.

The Championship course was designed by two-time Masters Champion and former World Number One Bernhard Langer. It traverses the famous North Dublin dunes, a natural terrain to please the most ardent of links purists.

Challenge Tour’s Road to Mallorca International Schedule

The visit to County Dublin forms part of the Challenge Tour’s Road to Mallorca International Schedule. The Schedule comprises 25 tournaments in 15 countries across the world. It begins with a three-week stretch in South Africa. It then returns to Europe for events in the Czech Republic and Spain, then Ireland.

The top 20 players on the Road to Mallorca Rankings at the conclusion of the Challenge Tour Grand Final at T-Golf & Country Club, Mallorca, will earn full playing privileges on the European Tour in 2022. The last player from the island of Ireland to graduate from the Challenge Tour was Cormac Sharvin.

Reaction to the announcement

Jamie Hodges, Head of Challenge Tour, said: “We are incredibly excited to be taking the Irish Challenge to Portmarnock Links in May.

“We have never hosted an Irish event on a true links course before and I know the players will relish the opportunity to compete on the Championship Course.

Conor Russell, Director of Golf at Portmarnock Links, said:

“The team here at Portmarnock Links are delighted to welcome the Irish Challenge to our magnificent Links. The course will represent a wonderful challenge for the players and will give our own home-grown talent an opportunity to shine on the bigger stage.”

