Republic of Ireland Women achieve highest ever FIFA ranking

The Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team has moved up to their highest ever position in the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings.

Vera Pauw’s side climbed one place up to 26th, which means they are now in the top 16 European teams.

Since Pauw took charge in 2019 the team has moved up six places overall. The Irish manager feels that they can go even higher as the team seeks qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“It is fantastic to see the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team rise up to their highest ever position in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings because this is a reflection of the tremendous work that the players and staff have put in over the years.

“We have been growing together and improving with each game, so while this achievement is brilliant it is only one part of our journey that continues with two hugely important FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers at home to Finland and away to Slovakia in September.

“Everything that we achieve is as a team and that includes our amazing fans, our sponsors and everyone at the FAI. We will continue to work hard to keep climbing those rankings as we aim to qualify for next summer’s World Cup.”

Ireland will take on Finland on Thursday, September 1st in Tallaght Stadium before Travelling to face Slovakia in Senec on Thursday, September 6th.

