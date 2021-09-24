Student Sport Ireland Publishes New Strategic Plan

1 total views, 1 views today

Student Sport Ireland (SSI), the representative body for higher education sport in Ireland, has published its new strategic plan that will guide the organisation’s growth and development over the next three years.

The plan, entitled, Leading Student Sport in Ireland, sets out both the organisation’s strategic objectives and actions to the end of 2024 in addition to its ambitions for the decade ahead.

In parallel with the continued growth and development over the strategic period, the plan sets out a new mission for the organisation to grow student sport competition, enhance wellbeing, and lead the sector.

To enable the delivery of its new mission SSI has identified the following as its key strategic objectives over the next three years:

More regular activity and competitions for students

The promotion of the benefits of physical activity and wellbeing to the student experience, the development of a physical activity and wellbeing policy, and student-focused activity campaigns

To provide learning and developmental opportunities for student sports leaders and networking, information and knowledge sharing opportunities for affiliated colleges’ staff

Greater engagements and partnerships with its key stakeholders (Sport Ireland and Sport Northern Ireland) and the National Governing Bodies

To lead the sector through stakeholder promotion and advocacy.

Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers, who attended a photocall with SSI President Matthew Dossett to mark the publication of the new plan said: “I would like to congratulate Student Sport Ireland on the launch of their new strategic plan and the excellent work undertaken in recent months to progress the plan”.

SSI President Matthew Dossett added: “We are delighted to be launching our new strategic plan for SSI. On behalf of the Board and staff, I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to its development and to our ongoing work to enhance the organisation and lead the sector into the future.

“Despite the obvious challenges facing us all as we emerge from the global pandemic, student sport is in a strong position to continue supporting the university and college experience to grow, as well as play a key role in enabling the success of the national sports policy and connected goals.

“We are focused on expanding the organisation in order to drive growth in student opportunities and activity, and creating new programmes that develop and support our student-athletes, leaders, and member institutions”.

SSI student Vice President Catherine Mahony commented: “Students can look forward to an increasingly active role in Student Sport Ireland under the new strategic plan.

“As part of the Student Commission, student-athletes across sports and institutions have contributed their ideas and vision to the new strategic plan and will play an essential part in its implementation.

“The development of student leaders has always been among the greatest benefits of student sport. We eagerly anticipate the strengthened involvement of these student leaders as an essential voice in Student Sport Ireland’s leadership in the sector.”

In welcoming the new strategic plan Sport Ireland Chief Executive Officer John Treacy said: “I would like to congratulate Student Sport Ireland on the production of this excellent strategy.

“Student Sport Ireland is to be commended on the significant progress made during the previous strategic period. I have no doubt that with the hard work and support of its members the organisation will achieve the ambitious targets laid out in the document.

Sport Ireland recently published its High-Performance Strategy, which identifies the need to create opportunities for higher education institutions to collaborate within the high-performance system where there is shared commitment to support athletes and co-invest in the high-performance space.

“I look forward to continued partnership between Sport Ireland and Student Sport Ireland in this regard and I wish everybody involved in the Student Sport Ireland all the very best for the coming years.”

