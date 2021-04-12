Tommy O’Donnell to retire at the end of the season

Munster Rugby’s Tommy O’Donnell has announced that he will retire from professional rugby at the end of this season.

A one-club man, O’Donnell has made 186 Munster appearances since his debut in 2007. Her also earned 13 caps for Ireland.

He was named Greencore Munster Rugby Academy Player of the Year in 2009. Four years later, he was Munster Rugby’s Player of the Year. O’Donnell also featured in two 6 Nations-winning campaigns for Ireland.

“The greatest honour and privilege”

O’Donnell, who turns 34 next month, said of his decision:

“It has been the greatest honour and privilege to represent Munster Rugby for the past 14 seasons. I feel it is the right time for me and my family to step away from rugby.

“I’m proud to know that I will retire as a one-club man. I am confident and content in my decision. I have chased the dream from the age of 16 through the youths, underage and academy systems to represent Munster and Ireland.

“While it is not the end just yet and I’m very much looking forward to contributing to the team in the final part of the season. I felt the time was right to make my intentions to retire known.

A product of Clanwilliam FC, O’Donnell lined out for UL Bohs in the AIL. He made his Munster debut against Scarlets in 2007 as a 20-year-old Academy player.

He was part of the Ireland U20 Grand Slam-winning team of 2007. The Tipperary man was named Academy Player of the Year in 2009. He featured in Munster’s famous win over Australia at Thomond Park in 2010. The 2011-12 season saw O’Donnell establish his place in the back-row and he won the Munster Player of the Year award in 2013.

His rise continued with a first Irish cap against the USA in June 2013 and he played in Emerging Ireland’s 2014 Nations Cup-winning campaign.

O’Donnell made his Six Nations debut against Scotland in 2014. He went on to contribute in both Championship-winning campaigns in 2014 and 2015.

Tommy O’Donnell suffering his share of injury setbacks over the seasons. His most notable was arguably a hip dislocation that kept him out of contention for the 2015 World Cup.

As a first time captain, he led Munster to victory in their historic win over the Maori All Blacks in November 2016. In 2017, he made his 150th appearance for Munster in a game against Racing 92.

Tribute from Johann van Graan

Head Coach Johann van Graan added of Tommy O’Donnell:

“Tommy has been a brilliant player for Munster Rugby and has made a massive contribution to this club, always giving 100% in every situation.

“A fantastic man on and off the field, he is a real leader and a hugely positive influence on the group. “To play at such a high level for 14 seasons is a testament to his quality, his determination and his resilience.

“A one-club man. I can only thank Tommy for everything he has done for Munster but he still has a part to play for the remainder of the season.”

