13th National title for Sarah Lavin

Emerald AC’c Sarah Lavin won her 13th national senior title on day 1 of the 123.ie National Track and Field Championships at a windswept Morton Stadium on Saturday.

The 2023 European Games bronze medallist showed all her class to take her 8th outdoor 100m hurdles title in a time of 13.13 seconds.

Lavin was followed across the line by Kate O’Connor (Dundalk St. Gerards AC) in 14.14, and Lilly-Ann O’Hora (Dooneen AC) who took bronze in 14.29.

Titles for Ezeonu and Smyth

The men’s 110m hurdles saw a new name make his mark on the event with James Ezeonu (Leevale AC) coming out on top in a stride for stride finish with Gerard O’Donnell (Carrick-on—Shannon AC). The Leevale athlete made a winning dip for the line to cross in 14.28 ahead of O’Donnell in 14.29.

Mark Smyth (Raheny Shamrock AC) retained his 200m title in 20.87 performance. The Irish indoor 200m record holder stretched away from Colin Doyle (Leevale) who backed up his recent European U23 performances to claim silver in 21.17. Andrew Egan (Galway City Harriers AC) picked up the bronze in 21.51.

Wins for Bergin, Finn and Tuthill

Moyne AC’s Katie Bergin continued her excellent season in the women’s final, following up her recent U23 gold in the 100m to claim the senior 200m crown in 24.60. Bergin was chased home by Laura Nally (Galway City Harriers AC) 25.18 and Janine Boyle (Finn Valley AC) 25.21.

The women’s 3000m steeplechase saw Michelle Finn secure her 9th national steeplechase title in a solo run. The Leevale athlete won in 10.00.14.

The women’s hammer saw UCD’s Nicola Tuthill produce another brilliant performance, claiming gold with a best throw of 67.67m which was just 18 centimetres off her own Irish U23 record. Margaret Hayden (Tallaght AC) 61.63m and Adrienne Gallen (Lifford Strabane AC) 56.05m joined Tuthill on today’s podium.

More winners

Seán Mockler (Moycarkey Coolcroo AC) won the men’s hammer throw with a best of 64.49m.

National record holder Eric Favors (Raheny Shamrock, regained the shot put title he won in 2019 in style, posting a championship record of 19.19m.

Saragh Buggy’s 8th straight outdoor triple jump title continued a remarkable year-on-year consistency of performance from the St Abban’s athlete, adding to her medal haul with her best and final jump of 13.03m.

In the women’s high jump, Sommer Lecky of Finn Valley claimed the gold medal with a best clearance of 1.80m. David Cussen (Old Abbey AC) won the men’s title with a jump of 2.15m.

The 4x100m relays saw Dundrum South Dublin AC claim gold in the women’s race (50.65), with Tallaght AC successful in the men’s in a time of 41.81.

