2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open winner clinches U.S. Open with dramatic birdie birdie finish.

Jon Rahm claims U.S. Open title

John Rahm lifts the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open title at Lahinch. Photo thanks to europeantour.com

Jon Rahm sunk two long putts on the 17th & 18th at Torrey Pines to edge a stroke ahead of Louis Oosthuizen in a drama-filled final round late last night. He then faced an anxious wait as the South African golfer still had four to play. A bogey on the 17th put paid to Oosthuizen’s challenge and Rahm became the 121st winner of the U.S. Open.

In doing so Rahm became the first Spaniard to lift the prestigious trophy and only the fourth to claim a major title.

Rahm is no stranger to final-round drama. He shot a scintillating 62 in the final round at Lahinch in 2019 to come from five shots back to claim his second Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open title. He had previously won the title in 2017 at Portstewart.

The win at Torrey Pines lifts Rahm to the number one spot in the world rankings. Which will serve as a boost to Padraig  Harrington’s European Ryder Cup team also.

Rahm’s win somehow felt pre-ordained. He had led the Memorial by six shots after 54 holes, only to be informed that he had tested positive for Covid on the 18th after his third round two weeks ago. Two negative tests allowed him to exit his self-isolation just in time travel to La Jolla, California in order to compete at the U.S. Open.

Aptly, as the win fell on father’s day, the proud dad was greeted by his wife Kelley and his infant son Kepa as he strolled off the 18th. He cradled his son as he waited for the final holes to finish before his victory was confirmed.

