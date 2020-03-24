All Sport is cancelled in Ireland to at least April 19 following an announcement by the government on Tuesday.

Horse Racing has continued in Ireland up until Tuesday where a meeting at Clonmel was held behind closed doors. In fact all meetings have been held behind closed doors since March 13th. Varadkar announced though that all sporting events will now be cancelled till April 19th at the latest even those without spectators. All sports betting shops will also be closed as of midnight on Tuesday. Speaking at the government briefing on Tuesday he said, “We believe we need to do more to flatten the curve. People should stay at home if at all possible – this is the best way to slow the virus.”

The FAI have said they still are looking at a June return for the Airtricity League. In a statement they said, “Regular meetings are ongoing with representatives from the National League Executive Committee and the Professional Footballers Association of Ireland to help our clubs and players through this difficult time.”

Golf will also be affected. The Golf Union of Ireland said all golf clubs and clubhouses should shut. The IRFU have made available 500,000 available to clubs. The Pro 14 final which was to take place in June is also postponed. In ladies football, the Lidl National Football Leagues will not be completed in 2020.

All of this news means we have to wait at least three weeks to see some sort of sport resume. Even at that it will be a push before we see some games on the T.V.