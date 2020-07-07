BBC Sport report that Fernando Alonso will return to F1 with Renault in 2021. The Spaniard, who is a two time World Champion and will be 39 later this month has signed off on the deal and will be confirmed soon.

Alonso will return to Renault whom he won his World Championships with in the past. He left F1 in 2018 to pursue other adventures, but he is due to make a third bid to win the Indianapolis 500 with McLaren in August. BBC Sport report that a spokesperson for Renault “declined to comment on the rumours”. When the news is confirmed Alonso will partner French man Esteban Ocon, with Australian Danny Ricciardo leaving Renault to move to McLaren next season.

Many will probably ask why is Alonso coming back to sport seen that he said “he felt he had nothing else but achieve in the sport”. However, he obviously now feels he has plenty more to achieve if he is signing to Renault. He also said, “It’s time to achieve bigger things outside of F1”. However, we reported in May that Alonso was in talks with Renault since November 2019. With the Spaniard’s advisor Flavia Briatore stating that Alonso was “motivated and ready to return to F1”.

As the old saying goes though never turn your back on something your good at and Alonso’s record speaks for itself. In addition to his 2 World Championship titles, he has amassed 32 Grand Prix wins. Since leaving F1 he has gone to become a two time winner of Le Mans 24 hours, he has also competed in the Dakar Rally. He has also race in the Indy 500 and has set himself the target of winning this.