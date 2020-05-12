Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

A shorter Wanda Diamond League season has been scheduled for late summer and autumn 2020 it has been confirmed, with several events re-scheduled and others cancelled as organisers continue to adapt the season in the face of the coronavirus crisis

A new provisional calendar will see a number of Wanda Diamond League meetings go ahead as one-off exhibition events, while others will be staged as adapted Wanda Diamond League meetings. There will be no events in July and the first half of August (other than National Championships where possible), and the season will instead be extended into October

The 2020 Wanda Diamond League will not be a structured series of events leading to a final as is usually the case, so athletes will not earn Diamond League points this season, and there will not be a single, 24-discipline final in Zurich as originally planned.

The provisional timetable is:

August: Monaco (14th), Gateshead (16th) and Stockholm (23rd).

September: Lausanne (2nd), Brussels (4th), Paris (6th tbc), (Rome/Naples (17th), Shanghai (19th).

October: Eugene (4th), Doha (9th), a second meeting in China (17th, venue tba).

The following events have been cancelled: Rabat (31st May, suspended in March), London (scheduled for 4th July) and Zurich (9th-11th September). The latter would have been staged as the Wanda Diamond League Final.

Following the re-structuring of the 2020 season, Zurich has been granted the right by the General Assembly of the Diamond League to stage the finals in both 2021 and 2022.

The decision was made possible after Eugene gave consent for the final of 2022, which had previously been awarded to the American venue, to be moved back by one year to 2023.