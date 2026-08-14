Birmingham 2026: Day 6 Timetable for Irish Athletes

The penultimate day of the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham is a very busy day Irish competitors.

Ireland’s men’s half marathon race walkers, David Kenny and Oisín Lane, will have an early start at 7.30am.

Kate O’Connor, who began her challenge for the pentathlon title on Friday, is back in action at Alexander Stadium, with both the long jump and javelin taking place during the morning session.

Sarah Healy, fourth in the 5000m Final on Tuesday, lines up in round 1 of the Women’s 1500m, which begins at 12.15pm.

Healy will be joined in those qualifying heats by Sophie O’Sullivan and Jodie McCann.

Both women’s and men’s 4 x 100m Relay teams will compete in round 1 of the competition at 12.40pm and 1.00pm respectively.

In the evening session, Kate O’Connor will compete in the final event of the pentathlon, the 800m, at 7.45pm.

Ireland will have an interest in two of the track finals, with Jack O’Leary in the Men’s 10,000m Final at 8.25pm, and Andrew Coscoran in the Men’s 1500m Final at 9.07pm.

If either the men’s or women’s 4 x 100m Relay teams are successful in the morning session, they will contest the finals later in the evening – the men’s will be at 9.33pm and the women’s at 9.48pm.

Day Six – Morning Session – Saturday, 15 August

David Kenny – Half Marathon Race Walk – Final – 7.30am

Oisín Lane – Half Marathon Race Walk – Final – 7.30am

Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon – Long Jump – Group A & Group B – 10.25am

Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon – Javelin Throw – Group A & Group B – 11.55am

Sarah Healy – Women’s 1500m – Round One – 12.15pm

Sophie O’Sullivan – Women’s 1500m – Round One – 12.15pm

Jodie McCann – Women’s 1500m – Round One – 12.15pm

Women’s 4x100m Relay – Round One – 12.40pm

Men’s 4x100m Relay – Round One – 13.00

Day Six – Evening Session – Saturday, 15 August (* if qualifying)

Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon – 800m – 7.45pm

Jack O’Leary – Men’s 10,000m – Final – 8.25pm

Andrew Coscoran – Men’s 1500m – Final – 9.07pm

Men’s 4 x 100m Relay – Final – 9.33pm*

Women’s 4 x 100m Relay – Final – 9.48pm*

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