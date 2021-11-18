Andrade v Quigley – Preview, Card, Odds, Where To Watch

3 total views, 3 views today

Donegal boxer Jason Quigley (19-1, 14 KOs) will fight for a world title for the first time in his career when he takes on unbeaten middleweight and WBO Champion Demetrius Andrade (30-0, 18 KOs) on Friday, November 19.

The American boxer will have the home advantage when he takes on the Irishman at SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Quigley earned the title shot after racking up a three-fight win streak following his sole professional loss to Tureano Johnson two years ago.

He saw his 16-fight win streak come to an end that night in Fantasy Springs Casino but the boxer has bounced back to earn a world title shot.

The 30-year-old defeated Shane Mosley Jr via points in his most recent fight to win the WBO NABO middleweight belt.

He boasts an impressive knockout rate of 74% but enters his first 12-round bout and faces his toughest opponent yet in the form of Demetrius Andrade.

Andrade will defend his title for the fifth time when he faces the Irish boxer, his most recent defence coming in the form of a unanimous decision victory over Liam Williams in April.

The 33-year-old American is hoping for the same result in his second fight of the year on Friday night.

His 18 knockouts at the professional level include a ninth-round TKO win over Dubliner Luke Keeler in January 2020.

He previously held the WBA and WBO light-middleweight titles before making the step up to middleweight, where he has been a champion since 2018.

Four title fights in total will be on the card, with five belts on the line on the night – Julio Cesar Martinez will be challenged by McWilliams Arroyo for his WBC World flyweight title, Jessica Camara will fight Kali Reis for her WBA world female super lightweight belt and Murodjon Akhmadaliev will defend his IBF and WBA world super-bantamweight titles against Jose Velasquez.

Full Card

Main Card

Demetrius Andrade vs. Jason Quigley; for Andrade’s WBO middleweight title

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo; for Martinez’s WBC world flyweight title

Kali Reis vs. Jessica Camara; for Reis’ WBA world female super lightweight title

Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Jose Velasquez; for Akhmadaliev’s IBF and WBA world super bantamweight title

Khalil Coe vs. Aaron Casper; light heavyweight

Demsey McKean vs Don Haynesworth; heavyweight

Nelson Perez vs Raymundo Rios Cardiel; lightweight

Prelims

Thomas O’Toole vs. Mark Malone; light heavyweight

Odds

Demetrius Andrade 1/16

Draw 25/1

Jason Quigley 7/1

Where To Watch

The card will be broadcast across the world on DAZN with the main card set to get underway at approximately 12 a.m. GMT / 7 p.m. ET with the main event ring walks scheduled for 3:00 a.m. GMT / 10:00 p.m. ET.

