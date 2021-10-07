Dillian Whyte ordered to face the winner of Fury-Wilder 3 by WBC

Dillian Whyte has been confirmed as the front-runner to face the winner of the Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder trilogy bout this Saturday.

Fury will defend his WBC title against Wilder in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena, with Whyte lined up by the WBC governing body after almost two years of waiting.

The WBC has noted that whoever wins on Saturday between Fury and Wilder, the eventual winner may seek an undisputed clash as their next match-up.

However, with Anthony Joshua seemingly nailed on to take up his contractual rematch for all the remaining belts against champion Oleksandr Usyk, it should mean Whyte receives his long-awaited WBC title fight.

A WBC statement read;

“The WBC Board of Governors has reviewed the recent history in the Heavyweight Division.

“Considering the long inactivity in the division due to the pandemic, ongoing legal processes, and Covid-19 infections, the WBC has ruled that the winner of this fight will have 30 days to secure a contract to unify the Heavyweight Division against WBO-IBF-WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk in search of an undisputed champion in the division.

“If no unification bout is secured within that time, the winner of Fury v. Wilder 3 must then fight next against the then reigning WBC Interim Heavyweight Champion.”

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will face off in their trilogy bout this Saturday, October 9th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

