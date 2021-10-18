805 total views, 805 views today

What’s Next For Tyson Fury?

After his second knock-out victory over former WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder at The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas nine days. Tyson Fury has now cemented himself as the greatest heavyweight of his era for the time being.

After retaining his WBC Heavyweight title in what was the first official title defence of his astonishing career against long-time rival Deontay Wilder.

Winning the Wilder trilogy in emphatic fashion, the list of opponents the Gypsy King could face next is a mouthwatering one. You can get betting on the fight on one of most popular betting apps on your phone.With a possible undisputed title fight on the horizon with either champion Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua, that being said anything can happen until then.

Joshua’s loss to Usyk has shaken up the already interesting Heavyweight picture. With Tyson Fury now top dog after defeating Wilder in their trilogy bout, potential fights will be made in the upcoming months.

For Fury, the question remains on where does he go from here and who can take his undefeated record away from him.

Let’s find out.

Dillian Whyte

After Fury ultimately dismantled Wilder in October, calls for an undisputed bout between the winner of the Usyk and Joshua rematch have been overturned after it was confirmed by the WBC sanctioning bodies that Fury must defend his title against interim WBC challenger Dillian Whyte next, if he gets past Otto Wallin later this month that is.

Whyte has been long touted as the main challenger for the WBC belt after waiting over 600 days for a title shot. His wait escalated even further after he got stunningly knocked out by Russian Alexander Povetkin before winning the rematch in deserving fashion.

The pair have got back and forth in recent years, with both fighters admitting they got the best out of each other in sparring sessions from years gone by.

If Whyte can overcome Wallin, he should get his title shot.

Excitement: 7/10

Likelihood of Victory: 9/10

Potential to happen Next: 9/10

Oleksandr Usyk

The newly crowned Heavyweight champion shocked many with his clinical performance against Anthony Joshua to claim all four of the Brit’s belts in September. Since then many pundits and promoters have called for an undisputed bout and for Joshua to step aside.

With Joshua triggering his rematch clause for Spring 2022 in order to try and reclaim his belts, the likelihood of Fury and Usyk squaring off, for the time being, is off the cards.

If Usyk can get past Joshua again, and Fury with Whyte, all roads will lead to the undisputed bout between the pair.

Excitement: 7/10

Likelihood of Victory: 8/10

Potential to happen Next: 7/10

Anthony Joshua

The fight that everyone wanted was so close only a few months ago, but agenda’s and boxing politics cancelled the biggest fight in boxing and a fight the sport badly needed.

Now, Joshua is in danger of potentially being shunned out of the title picture for the foreseeable future after his loss to Usyk in September. However, AJ has recently triggered his rematch clause and will be scheduled to get back in there with Usyk sometime in Spring 2022.

If Joshua can get past Usyk, the fantasy match-up between him and Fury will be back o track, given that there is no mandatory’s, no injuries and no politics.

A fight between Joshua and Fury heavily favours Fury but given that it is Heavyweight boxing and anything can happen on any given night, the fight needs to happen, for boxing’s sake.

Excitement: 10/10

Likelihood of Victory: 9/10

Potential to happen Next: 7/10

