Ciara Mageean 4th in World 1500m Final

Ciara Mageean delivered the performance of her career to break her own Irish record in a time of 3:56.61 to take 4th place in Tuesday evening’s World Athletics Championships 1500m Final in Budapest.

The City of Lisburn AC athlete, ranked ninth on her season’s best, ran a tactically superb race throughout to put herself right in contention for a medal at the bell in what was one of the best 1500m fields ever assembled for a championship final.

💥NATIONAL RECORD AND 4TH IN THE WORLD FOR CIARA MAGEEAN💥 An outstanding run from one of the stars of Irish sport🙌🤩🇮🇪 Ciara left it all out there and did us proud once again💚 A national record in a global final!!🤯 ⏱️3:56.61 NR@Ask123ie #IrishAthletics pic.twitter.com/KvMvPjXfOD — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) August 22, 2023

Ciara Mageean went with the leading athletes in the race defining move with 300m to go but unfortunately could not reel in the front three of hot favourite Faith Kipyegon from Kenya (3:54.87), Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji (3:55.69), and Sifan Hassan from The Netherlands (3:56.00).

Speaking after the race, the Portaferry runner said:

“To be honest, to be disappointed with 4th is probably a good thing. I came in with the aim of a medal because it’s the best I’ve ever felt coming into a championships. To come away with 4th is bittersweet but I’ve had the season of my life.”

"To come away with fourth is so bittersweet. I'll probably have a wee bit of a cry. "But many years ago I wouldn't have dreamt of fourth in the world. "I just know that I have it, it's there. Another year to Olympics." – @ciaramageean. 💚#TeamIreland #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/sO5fa1OLlD — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) August 22, 2023

The European silver medallist added:

“Many years ago I wouldn’t have dreamt of 4th at a global senior final and I’m standing her disappointed with 4th and a national record so I know I can do it. It’s another year to the Olympics, and I’m putting myself in with a fighting chance with the best 1500m athletes in the world”.

𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝟭𝟱𝟬𝟬𝗺 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹! @ciaramageean runs a brilliant 3:56.61 to claim fourth in the world and a new National Record! 🇮🇪 Gold goes to the phenomenal Faith Kipyegon. 🥇#TeamIreland #WorldAthleticsChamps #Budapest2023 pic.twitter.com/fW2cDvcaOZ — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) August 22, 2023

“I ran the race perfectly and did the best I could so I’ll walk away with my head held high. The dream lives on and I’ve many races ahead of me next year and the year after”, said Mageean.

This evening’s excellent performance continues a remarkable period for the Irish record holder who achieved Commonwealth Games and European silver medals in the last 12 months.

