Sam Bennett leads Deceuninck – Quick-Step at Tour de Wallonie on Sunday

Ireland’s Sam Bennett will lead the charge for Deceuninck – Quick-Step in the 47th Tour de Wallonie which begins on Sunday.

A mix of flat and hilly stages will make up the course, with the race starting in Soignies, a small municipality located in the Hainaut province. Not only the demanding parcours – that tilts towards the puncheurs – will influence the final outcome, but also the bonuses awarded at the finish (10-6-4), especially if the fight for the overall win will be a tight one, as was the case at the past two editions

Joining the Irish Champion, who won a stage at the Vuelta a Burgos two weeks ago, on the team at the 4-stage race will be Belgians Iljo Keisse and Stijn Steels, Michael Mørkøv from Denmark, Frenchman Florian Sénéchal, German rider Jannik Steimle and Czech Zdenek Stybar.

“The race has just four stages this year, but will serve as a good preparation for the next part of the season. The plan is to get a victory with Sam, he is capable of doing it and we have confidence in him. It won’t be an easy race, there’s a strong field at the start, but we are ready to fight daily and get the result we are coming here for”, said Deceuninck – Quick-Step sports director Wilfried Peeters, who will lead the team from behind the wheel.

