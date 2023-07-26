Cyclist Conor Murphy Wins Silver at European Youth Olympics

Cyclist Conor Murphy claimed Ireland’s first medal at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Maribor.

The Clogher rider was second in the Boy’s Time Trial, becoming the first male to win a cycling medal for Team Ireland at the EYOF.

The 16-year-old finished the 10km race in a time of 12:55.38, with only the Dutch rider, Gijs Schoonvelde, going faster. Co

Afterwards, the surprised and proud Cúchulainn CC rider spoke about his race, admitting:

“It feels amazing, I can’t really believe it to be honest. The course was pan-flat and a case of just going as hard as you could. I really wasn’t expecting it, I was hoping top 25-ish, and I just came over the line and I couldn’t believe what the man on the mic was saying.”

Coached by international racer Bryan McCrystal, Murphy normally competes on the mountain bike, and came into the event not knowing what to expect.

“Byran’s been great to me giving me advice for the Time Trial,” the silver medallist said. “I can’t thank him enough has really helped me, he even lent me his bike for the race. I think everyone will be pretty proud in Louth now. I’m in disbelief now but I think I will believe it when I get it in my hands and see it hanging on the wall at home. It’s a nice way to start the week, we will just give it a go on the mountain bike tomorrow.”

The only other cyclist to have won a medal for Team Ireland at the EYOF is Lara Gillespie, who won a silver medal in the Girl’s Time Trial in Gyor 2017.

David Gaffney and Philip O’Connor were also competing in the same race, finishing 18th and 43rd respectively.

The Girl’s Time Trial saw Killarney’s Kate Murphy finish in 27th position, ahead of Greta Lawless in 40th place.

