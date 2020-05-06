Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has announced a revised 2020 calendar for the UCI WorldTour, with a view to the resumption of the cycling season later this year.

In agreement with all stakeholders, the UCI has established a revised 2020 UCI WorldTour which will start with the Strade Bianche on 1st August and finish with the Vuelta Ciclista a España on 8 November.

Featuring among the 25-event series are 17 one-day races, including the five Monuments (Milano-Sanremo, Tour des Flandres, Paris-Roubaix, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Il Lombardia) and eight stage races, including the three Grands Tours.

Regarding the Grand Tours, the length of the Vuelta Ciclistica a España (20 October – 8 November) has been shortened by one weekend at the request of the organiser, Unipublic, which has received confirmation from the authorities of the city of Utrecht that the conditions cannot be met for a Grand Depart in the Netherlands.

The length of the Giro d’Italia remains unchanged. It should also be highlighted that it has been possible to find space in the calendar for almost all the other UCI WorldTour events whose organisers did not request cancellation due to the health crisis.

With the Aigle-Martigny 2020 UCI Road World Championships taking place in Switzerland at the scheduled dates, the 2020 season proposes a large majority of the most prestigious races originally registered on the year’s UCI International Road Calendar.

Revised 2020 UCI WorldTour Calendar

1st August: Strade Bianche (Italy)

5-9 August: Tour de Pologne (Poland)

8 August: Milano-Sanremo (Italy)

12-16 August: Critérium du Dauphiné (France)

16 August: Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic (Britain)

25 August: Bretagne Classic – Ouest-France (France)

29 August – 20 September: Tour de France

7-14 September: Tirreno-Adriatico (Italy)

11 September: Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Canada)

13 September: Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Canada)

29 September – 3 October: BinckBank Tour

30 September: La Flèche Wallonne (Belgium)

3-25 October: Giro d’Italia (Italy)

4 October: Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Belgium)

10 October: Amstel Gold Race (The Netherlands)

11 October: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields (Belgium)

14 October: A Travers la Flandre (Belgium)

15-20 October: Gree – Tour of Guangxi (China)

18 October: Tour des Flandres (Belgium)

20 October – 8 November: Vuelta Ciclista a España (Spain)

21 October: Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Belgium)

25 October: Paris-Roubaix (France)

31 October: Il Lombardia (Italy)

Dates are yet to be confirmed for EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg (Germany) and Eschborn-Frankfurt (Germany).

The National Championships should take place from 20 to 23 August. However, their dates will be subject to the possibility of National Federations to organise their event in August.