Lucas Herbert wins 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-
0
40
Lucas Herbert wins the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. Credit: European Tour @EuropeanTour.

Lucas Herbert achieved a wire-to-wire victory in the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at the Mount Juliet Estate in County Kilkenny.

Finishing on a 19 under par total, Herbert had three shots to spare over Sweden’s Rikard Karlberg. American Johannes Veerman was a further shot behind on 15 under.

A final round of 68 from Hebert, following rounds of 64, 67 and 70, saw him take his second European Tour victory on his 65th appearance.

Hebert becomes just the third Australian to win the Irish Open. Ossie Pickworth in 1950 and Brett Rumford in 2004 were the only Australians to have previously won Ireland’s national open.

A former winner of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Herbert’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open success is a 136th win by an Australian on the European Tour.

Today’s win will see Herbert rise in both the Race To Dubai Rankings and the Official World Golf Rankings as well as achieve a place in this year’s Open Championship.

Shane Lowry, who carded a 66 today for a four-round score of 279 (-9), finished as the leading Irish player in tied-23rd place.

A final round of 72 from Cormac Sharvin saw him finish two shots behind the Offaly native.

Graeme McDowell signed for a 74 on Sunday to finish on three under par, while Rory McIlroy, who also had a 74 in the final round, ended the tournament on two under par.

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open scores here

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here