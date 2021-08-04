Olympic Golf: Team Ireland Golfers Have Unspectacular 1st Round

4 total views, 4 views today

Team Ireland golfers Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow had eventful back nines but an overall unspectacular first round at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Maguire achieved par on the shortened course to finish the first day of the tournament tied-23rd.

Meadow ended her first round one stroke behind her Team Ireland teammate on one-over-par.

Maguire maintained par across both nines and had an even day that had some scattered birdies and bogies, leading to an entertaining finish.

After a calm first three holes, the Cavan golfer bogeyed the par-three hole four but immediately made amends with her birdie on hole five.

She made par on every hole after this until the eleventh hole, where she bogeyed and was two shots outside of the top 10.

Maguire did her best to chew away at the two-shot gap but was unable to make a change to it.

An eventful finish saw her achieve two birdies in the last five holes but bogey the sixteenth to keep her score level after 18 holes.

Stephanie Meadow had a worse start to her day than eight pars on the first 10 holes, bogeying three of the first 11 without reply.

The golfer did get her eight pars but the lack of any score below that saw her creep down the table and lose sight of her Team Ireland teammate.

Two bogeys in a row to begin the back nine is not an ideal start that any golfer would dream of but Meadow reacted well after posting a 37 on the front nine.

She was on a crash course for a round of 74 before she countered her poor holes with two birdies in a row on the 16th and 17th holes.

A par on hole 18 kept her above par after the first round but a strong finish showed viewers what she is capable of and she sits tied-36th, three off the top 10.

The pair will return to the course tomorrow for round two, with Meadow scheduled to tee-off at 0:52 am and Maguire expected to get going at 1:47 am.

