Jessica Burke and Impulss win The Minerva Stakes

The good form shown by Irish combinations this morning in the Speed Stakes continued into the early afternoon in the Main Arena at the RDS.

Jessica Burke took the Minerva Stakes going clear in 60.54 seconds.

The Galway rider and her willing companion Impulss showed they meant business from the moment their round began. They attacked the course with determination and claimed the second International class of day one by more than three seconds, in a competition that saw 17 clears.

Britain’s Sienna Charles and Valkiry de Zance took the runner-up spot, stopping the clock, clear in 64.00 seconds.

Irish riders filled the next three places with Shane Breen and Z7 Ipswich third in 65.82 seconds, with the Coyle brothers from Derry filling the next two spots.

Daniel and Legacy were fourth in 66.38 seconds, with Jordan and For Gold next best with a time of 66.49 seconds.

